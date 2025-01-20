Home Improvement Isn't The Only Place You'll See Tim Allen's Fake Binford Tool Brand

From the "Toy Story" franchise to the "Santa Clause" film series, Tim Allen has remained a staple of pop culture for decades. Of course, for many, he'll always be Tim "Tool Man" Taylor from the iconic sitcom "Home Improvement," which he starred in from 1991 to 1999, becoming a fixture of the big and small screen. In fact, the show as a whole has yet to fade from the zeitgeist all the years after its conclusion.

Despite wrapping up almost 30 years ago, "Home Improvement" has maintained some measure of relevancy in interesting ways, such as Allen reprising his Tim Taylor role on his other long-running sitcom, "Last Man Standing." There's also the prevalence of Binford — the fictional tool brand present throughout "Home Improvement" — in other projects. It turns up in a surprising number of non-"Home Improvement" projects, so many that you'd be forgiven if you might've thought that it actually existed in the real world among the best and worst of the major power tool brands.

Decades after the end of "Home Improvement," Binford Tools is still all over the place. Here's where else you can spot its branding throughout the entertainment world.

