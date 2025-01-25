3 Reasons Tesla's Dual Motor Option Is Worth The Price

If you're interested in a Tesla Model 3 or Model Y, you're faced with the option of a single-motor or dual-motor car. If you compare the base RWD model with the mid-range AWD option, you get a $3,000 (for the Model Y) or $5,000 (for the Model 3) price difference. This could get you thinking: is the extra money a good decision when buying a Tesla?

So, let's check out the advantages that a dual-motor Tesla offers over the standard single-motor. These advantages should help you determine if shelling out the few extra thousand dollars is worth it for your particular use. For this comparison, we'll only look at the Model Y and Model 3, as the Model S, Model X, and Cybertruck all come with dual motors as standard, with the higher performance option for these models having three motors.

Once you know the advantages that you get with two motors, you may then decide if you should get the extra motor or just stick with the Long Range RWD trip. After all, the price difference is quite substantial if you're paying for the car in cash. And even if the price gap falls dramatically (less than $200 a month) if you're financing the car, that's still money you can put towards other things like these Tesla accessories to help keep your EV looking like new.

