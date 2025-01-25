3 Reasons Tesla's Dual Motor Option Is Worth The Price
If you're interested in a Tesla Model 3 or Model Y, you're faced with the option of a single-motor or dual-motor car. If you compare the base RWD model with the mid-range AWD option, you get a $3,000 (for the Model Y) or $5,000 (for the Model 3) price difference. This could get you thinking: is the extra money a good decision when buying a Tesla?
So, let's check out the advantages that a dual-motor Tesla offers over the standard single-motor. These advantages should help you determine if shelling out the few extra thousand dollars is worth it for your particular use. For this comparison, we'll only look at the Model Y and Model 3, as the Model S, Model X, and Cybertruck all come with dual motors as standard, with the higher performance option for these models having three motors.
Once you know the advantages that you get with two motors, you may then decide if you should get the extra motor or just stick with the Long Range RWD trip. After all, the price difference is quite substantial if you're paying for the car in cash. And even if the price gap falls dramatically (less than $200 a month) if you're financing the car, that's still money you can put towards other things like these Tesla accessories to help keep your EV looking like new.
You get all-wheel drive with two motors
If it snows or rains a lot, you'd likely want to have AWD for better traction and safety. AWD is different from 4WD in that it's not designed for hardcore off-roading unlike the latter; nevertheless, it still gives your car more grip and better control when you're driving on slippery surfaces versus RWD vehicles.
Of course, you shouldn't skimp on getting winter tires, especially if you live in places that experience heavy snow fall like New Hampshire and Maine. But if you only see the occasional light flurry, then an AWD Tesla car and all-season tires from one of the major tire brands might be more than enough for your needs.
You do get shorter range if you go for a dual-motor AWD setup, with the Model Y Long Range RWD capable of hitting 337 miles while the Model Y Long Range AWD could only go 311 miles, meaning you're sacrificing 26 miles to get two motors. On the other hand, the Model 3 Long Range RWD has an estimated range of 363 miles, while the Model 3 Long Range AWD could hit 346 miles: a 17-mile difference. Nevertheless, that is a small price to pay if you want the enhanced safety that AWD systems deliver.
Two electric motors make you go faster
Another reason to go for two motors is if you want to have a little more fun in your Tesla. If you really care about speed, then you should go for the Performance trims of these vehicles. The Tesla Model Y Performance could hit zero to 60 mph in 3.5 seconds and has a top speed of 155 mph: exceptional performance in an SUV. On the other hand, the Tesla Model 3 Performance has a claimed zero to 60 mph time of 2.9 seconds and a top speed of 163 — supercar numbers for a family sedan.
However, these performance trims are much more expensive than the base model, with the Model Y Performance being priced at $37,990 — a $6,500 premium over the $31,490 Model Y Long Range RWD. The price difference for the sedan is much more shocking: the Model 3 Performance costs $42,490, while the Model 3 Long Range RWD is priced at $29,990 — a $12,500 difference.
If you want more performance but are unwilling to shell out for such an egregious price gap, the Long Range AWD variants of these models might be more acceptable while still giving you a bit more fun. Although both the Long Range RWD and Long Range AWD trims have the same top speed (125 mph for the Model 3 and 135 mph for the Model Y), the dual motor AWD trims have quicker acceleration: 4.8 seconds zero to 60 time for the Model Y (versus 6.5 seconds) and 4.2 seconds for the Model 3 (versus 4.9 seconds).
Although these may seem like an eternity versus 3.5 and 2.9 seconds, a sub-five-second time is still nothing to sneeze at. So, you'll still have fun even if you're picking the cheaper Long Range AWD version over the pricier Performance trims.
Dual-motor Tesla Model Y has more seats
If you have a large family and want to bring your children or dogs with you, or you want to have your entire group of friends ride along in your Model Y, then your only option would be the Tesla Model Y Long Range AWD. That's because this is the only Model Y variant that offers seven seats. While you can get the same passenger capacity with the Tesla Model X, you'll pay almost double because it starts at $65,990. So, aside from getting better safety and accelerating faster, the Model Y AWD would also let you carry more people to your destination.
If you're not squeezing your budget or really need the farthest possible range on a Tesla, then getting a dual-motor vehicle is a no-brainer for many people. It will give you peace of mind even if you're facing harsh weather conditions, and you could pack in more people safely in your car if you need to.