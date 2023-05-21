5 Must-Have Tesla Accessories To Keep Your EV Looking New

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Besides being the brand that helped bring personal electric vehicles into the mainstream, Teslas stand out on the road thanks to its sleek, futuristic design. However, it's been over a decade since the first Tesla models hit the street, and some are starting to look their age.

With enough wear and tear, even a Model X can start to look like the busted '92 Honda Civic you drove in college, especially on the inside. It isn't just time that ages a car — the way you treat it and what you do to preserve it goes a long way toward the way it looks.

Fortunately, there are several different types of accessories drivers can buy to help keep the EV looking new, regardless of whether they're offered by Tesla itself, or by third-party manufacturers. Even accessories on the more expensive side will be worth it, preventing wear and tear and keeping both the inside and outside of the car in the same condition it was bought — or as close as possible to new.

This isn't just important for aesthetic reasons: If you're intending on selling your Tesla, or trading it in for an upgrade, these small investments in maintaining your car's look can really pay off. Here are some of the must-have Tesla accessories drivers will want to get for their EV to keep it looking fresh.