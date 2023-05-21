5 Must-Have Tesla Accessories To Keep Your EV Looking New
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Besides being the brand that helped bring personal electric vehicles into the mainstream, Teslas stand out on the road thanks to its sleek, futuristic design. However, it's been over a decade since the first Tesla models hit the street, and some are starting to look their age.
With enough wear and tear, even a Model X can start to look like the busted '92 Honda Civic you drove in college, especially on the inside. It isn't just time that ages a car — the way you treat it and what you do to preserve it goes a long way toward the way it looks.
Fortunately, there are several different types of accessories drivers can buy to help keep the EV looking new, regardless of whether they're offered by Tesla itself, or by third-party manufacturers. Even accessories on the more expensive side will be worth it, preventing wear and tear and keeping both the inside and outside of the car in the same condition it was bought — or as close as possible to new.
This isn't just important for aesthetic reasons: If you're intending on selling your Tesla, or trading it in for an upgrade, these small investments in maintaining your car's look can really pay off. Here are some of the must-have Tesla accessories drivers will want to get for their EV to keep it looking fresh.
Infotainment screen protectors
Just as one would buy a screen protector for a smartphone, protecting the Tesla's central touchscreen display is equally important. It sits in one of the most exposed parts of the dashboard, is constantly being touched and used, and is one of the most fragile components of the car.
The Spigen Tempered Screen Protector is one of the best options for the infotainment display, thanks in part to its oleophobic coating that is water resistant and will reduce both glare and fingerprint smudges. It also won't debilitate the touch controls; it will barely feel as if there's an extra layer there at all. It's also incredibly easy to install.
The matte finish will dull the sharp resolution of the screen, however, giving it a slightly hazy look (that's still clear enough to read). If the aesthetic is more bothersome than its usefulness, drivers may want to opt for a different product. The Spigen Tempered Screen Protector is available on Amazon for $39.99, nearly half its retail price, and is available for the Model Y and Model 3.
Steering wheel trays
When thinking about car accessories, steering wheel trays might not be the first thing that comes to mind, but they're surprisingly useful. While many drivers will buy a tray that clips to the steering wheel and use it as a desk for work purposes in the parking lot, steering wheel trays also work perfectly for eating a quick meal or drive-through.
Basically, interior trays serve the same function backseat tray tables do on an airplane. While their convenience is apparent, the way they keep a Tesla looking new is another advantage of trays; mainly by keeping crumbs and trash from spilling between seats and onto the floor, where they'll be much harder to get rid of. That makes the car not only much easier to clean, but keeps it cleaner longer.
The BMZX Laptop Tray Steering Wheel Desk is especially useful in this regard, thanks to its sturdiness and large surface area. It folds easily for storage, and it's simple to lay it flat on either armrest to use it securely. Unfortunately, it's much more expensive than similar products, priced at $59.99 on Amazon. However, for the premium cost, drivers get a stable, spacious accessory that will help keep the EV clean.
Floor mats
The first part of a new car that rapidly ages with use are floor mats. This is especially true for the ones Tesla makes, unfortunately — they have an uncanny knack for absorbing every crumb, spill, and dirt particle a driver their shoes might leave. Keeping the floor of the car clean goes a long way toward keeping the interior looking fresh, so drivers will want to replace these stock floor mats with upgrades.
Boekey all-weather floor mats for the Model 3 are a good option for those looking to keep their car floor as tidy as possible, thanks to their durable, odorless, recyclable thermoplastic material. They're heat, stain, and moisture-resistant, and have raised edges that trap dirt and liquids and make them easy to clean.
However, since they're not first-party products, they don't perfectly fit and can tend to kink. Depending on personal aesthetics, they may not look as classy as the rest of the Tesla, either. Boekey all-weather floor mats are available on Amazon for $159.
Pedal Pad Covers
Similar to floor mats, an EV's gas and break pedals aren't something one would think would matter much, especially since barely anyone but the driver will see them. That being said, protecting them from wear and tear (assuming drivers are using them often) is important to limiting the overall depreciation of a Tesla; which will be important when it comes time to sell or trade it in. Plus, by accessorizing with high-quality pedal pad covers, drivers might not see a difference, but their feet will feel it, and by extension it'll improve the driving experience drivers are already paying a premium for.
Uxcer pedal pad covers for the Model 3 and Model Y are aluminum, just like the ones on the Tesla performance model. That makes them non-slip, unlike stainless steel options. Despite only costing $17.99 on Amazon, they have a sleek, modern look that will make the pedals look as luxurious as the rest of a Tesla. While installing the accelerator pad is a cinch, many customers seem to have issues replacing the brake cover, which is something to be wary of before purchasing.
Windshield shades
For both cars and people alike, nothing continuously does more damage to appearance than overexposure to the sun. Besides keeping the inside of a car cooler after it's been sitting in a boiling hot parking lot, a good windshield shade will also preserve the look of an EV's interior.
The sun's ultraviolet rays can fade the colors of seats and the dashboard, and even warp the material and create cracks over time. If the temperature climbs high enough, the heat the sun can generate inside a car can do even further damage, including sensitive computer parts in the touchscreen display and elsewhere.
The Basenor Windshield Sunshade for the Model Y and Model 3 can help protect damage to a Tesla's interior by using a layer of fabric and reflective polyester to block the sun and heat. This dual-layer method will both keep an EV cooler, and prevent 99% of UV rays from coming through. Interested drivers can find Basenor's sunshade on Amazon for $25.99.
One drawback is that it can sag and still allow some sun into the car, and an additional shade may be necessary for owners that have Tesla's iconic glass roof. It's also bulky, and while it stuffs compactly into a provided bag, it's inconvenient to fold and store it every time someone wants to go for a drive.