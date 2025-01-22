How To Use (Or Turn Off) Samsung's Multi View Smart TV Screen Mirroring Feature

We're living in an age where there's more content to consume than ever before, while the ways in which we stream, play, and listen have become increasingly diverse and dynamic. Your Samsung Smart TV has a multitude of ways to create the ideal entertainment experience, and Samsung's Multi View feature lets you view content from different sources in an especially unique manner.

Advertisement

Multi View is among the best hidden Samsung Smart TV features that many don't take enough advantage of. It allows you to display your phone screen on the TV so you can view content on two different screens simultaneously. You have an unlimited range of content combination options while in this setting, from streaming movies and playing a game on your phone to following a workout video while having a timer ticking alongside it and more.

While many of us are accustomed to using a split screen on a singular Samsung device, it can seem intimidating to make your phone and TV communicate. However, after getting the initial setup out of the way, it becomes easy to get this function up and running and to customize your settings to create an ideal entertainment experience.

Advertisement