Mouse DPI Explained: What It Means & How To Change It

For any person who is into gaming, the quality of input devices matters a lot. Wired over wireless peripherals. Mechanical keyboard or nothing. Hall effect switches for controllers. And when it comes to picking the right mouse, high DPI figures are a must. If you've ever run into confusion around this seemingly odd, but all-too-important metric, we've got you covered.

DPI stands for Dots Per Inch. In the simplest of terms, it is the measurement of a mouse's cursor sensitivity relative to physical movement on a surface. This sensitivity, in computing terms, amounts to how many pixels the mouse cursor covers for every inch it is physically moved in the user's hand.

A higher DPI means the cursor will cover a larger distance on the screen in response to a small displacement on a mat, while a lower DPI means the distance covered by the cursor is smaller relative to actual hand movement. For gaming, such as in FPS games, you need higher precision, and for that, a lower DPI setting is desirable for more precision and control.

Conversely, if you are playing games where quick motion reflexes are required, such as for executing swift turns and hard movements, you need a higher DPI mouse. Ultimately, it boils down to a choice between raw speed and accuracy, which becomes the moment you step into the game's world and embark on your mission. In case you're eyeing a gaming mouse, we've ranked the best brands to pick from. And yeah, DPI figures played a key role in our selection.

