How Technology Helps Fight The Flames Of California Wildfires

The 2025 Los Angeles wildfires have caused unprecedented damage, with an estimated 12,000 structures destroyed and over 100,000 people forced to evacuate – even though local firefighters, alongside firefighters from outside the state and even outside the country, have worked tirelessly to contain the blazes.

While we like to think we've managed to exert a degree of control over the environment, it can still bite back at us in devastating ways. No matter how advanced our technology becomes, we can't prevent natural disasters entirely, at least not yet. Since that goal is unrealistic, the focus is on using technology to mitigate disasters. Even if we can't stop a wildfire from forming, for instance, we can use the latest advancements to keep people safe and empower the firefighting effort.

For years now, the U.S Department of Homeland Security's Science and Technology Directorate, along with the Federal Emergency Management Agency, U.S. Fire Administration, and local businesses and fire departments, have been researching and developing counter-fire measures. This effort has yielded several promising new developments.

