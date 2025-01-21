How Many Miles Per Gallon Can You Expect To Get From A Ford 6.0 Power Stroke Engine?

When looking for a heavy-duty diesel like the Ford 6.0-liter Power Stroke (2003-2007), figures like torque and towing capacity are usually at the top of the list. However, fuel economy is one aspect of a pickup that can continue to affect your wallet long after driving off the dealership lot. When you compare diesel versus gasoline pickup trucks, you'll find that because of its composition, diesel fuel offers more potency for every gallon, making it more efficient.

Unfortunately, when you consider that a 2003 Ford F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab XL with a 6.0-liter Power Stroke tips the scales at just under 6,000 pounds without any cargo, you realize this truck isn't set up to win any accolades for fuel economy. In fact, even the lighter F-250 tested at an average of 17.5 miles per gallon.

Owners of a Ford truck with the 6.0-liter Power Stroke reported a variety of milage figures, with many of them referring to the built-in miles-per-gallon calculation as the "Lie-o-meter." Drivers reported a range starting from just over 13 miles per gallon up to nearly 20. Although with the latter figure, the owner admitted they were traveling behind a big rig on the highway and maintaining 65 miles per hour. Those who primarily navigate city streets fared the worst in terms of fuel economy, as one of the best ways to use less fuel while driving is to avoid idling, which can be inescapable in traffic. Beyond Diesel Efficient fuel, what else can help you maximize milage?

