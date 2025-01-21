How Many Miles Per Gallon Can You Expect To Get From A Ford 6.0 Power Stroke Engine?
When looking for a heavy-duty diesel like the Ford 6.0-liter Power Stroke (2003-2007), figures like torque and towing capacity are usually at the top of the list. However, fuel economy is one aspect of a pickup that can continue to affect your wallet long after driving off the dealership lot. When you compare diesel versus gasoline pickup trucks, you'll find that because of its composition, diesel fuel offers more potency for every gallon, making it more efficient.
Unfortunately, when you consider that a 2003 Ford F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab XL with a 6.0-liter Power Stroke tips the scales at just under 6,000 pounds without any cargo, you realize this truck isn't set up to win any accolades for fuel economy. In fact, even the lighter F-250 tested at an average of 17.5 miles per gallon.
Owners of a Ford truck with the 6.0-liter Power Stroke reported a variety of milage figures, with many of them referring to the built-in miles-per-gallon calculation as the "Lie-o-meter." Drivers reported a range starting from just over 13 miles per gallon up to nearly 20. Although with the latter figure, the owner admitted they were traveling behind a big rig on the highway and maintaining 65 miles per hour. Those who primarily navigate city streets fared the worst in terms of fuel economy, as one of the best ways to use less fuel while driving is to avoid idling, which can be inescapable in traffic. Beyond Diesel Efficient fuel, what else can help you maximize milage?
The impact of tire pressure and unnecessary weight on fuel economy
If you aren't regularly checking that your diesel truck tires are inflated to the recommended psi (pounds per square inch), you could be lowering efficiency, even with the best driving habits. The air within the tires is what supports the truck, passengers, payload, and hitch load, so if it's low, it requires more power to get it rotating. According to FleetEquipmentMag.com, a tire that is 10% underinflated results in a drop of 1% in diesel fuel efficiency.
Also bear in mind, aftermarket modifications such as lift kits, and larger tires will also have a negative impact on fuel consumption. One 6.0-liter Power Stroke owner explained that a 2003 Ford F-250 with a multi-inch lift and 35- to 37-inch tires was only getting between 8 and 10 miles per gallon.
In addition to routinely checking your tire pressure, there are other measures you can take to ensure the best possible fuel economy. Something many truck owners may be guilty of is not emptying out the bed of material, tools, or other cargo regularly. While a Power Stroke diesel was born to help haul hefty loads, any unnecessary weight could lower your miles-per-gallon figures. For example, as reported by Natural Resources Canada, for every 10 kilograms (22 pounds) that you remove from your truck over a distance of 200,000 kilometers (124,274 miles), you could save an estimated $130 CAD ($90 US).
Aftermarket add-ons that improve milage
Not all engine modifications have to do with increases in power. Many owners today are looking to save money at the pump with better fuel economy. One option is to tune the Power Stroke's FICM (Fuel Injection Control Module). Fine adjustments to how the fuel injectors perform can achieve a bump in efficiency. Some owners reported around a 1.5- to 2-miles-per-gallon increase.
You might also consider installing upgraded air-intake and exhaust parts, which can help with fuel savings. For example, MotorTrend tested a 2004 F-250 diesel and found that stock, it was getting around 14.7 miles per gallon city and 17 along the highway. After adding a bigger cold-air intake and larger diameter exhaust, testing showed improvement in fuel economy, reaching 15.2 miles per gallon city and 18.2 on the highway.
While these gains in mileage may seem insignificant, those incremental enhancements can add up over time. For example, the average U.S. price of diesel fuel is currently $3.59 per gallon. The average American drives their truck just over 11,300 miles a year, per AFDC.energy.gov. So, if your Power Stroke averages 14 miles per gallon, you're looking at $2,898 per year on fuel. Conversely, if you're able to average just one mile better at 15 miles per gallon, you'll spend $2,704 in diesel a year, saving you $194. Of course, these numbers can vary widely due to several external factors such as driving habits, altitude, and engine stress, among others.