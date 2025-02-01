Ford Bronco Outer Banks Vs. Big Bend: What's The Difference?

Ford recently revived the Bronco SUV, its off-road-ready competitor for the long-running Jeep Wrangler. The Bronco returned to the scene in 2021 after being gone from Ford's lineup for 25 years. The original Bronco first appeared in 1966 and was in production through 1996.

Advertisement

The Bronco made headlines during O.J. Simpson's infamous 1994 slow-speed chase on the streets and freeways of Los Angeles. This unforgettable chapter in pop culture and American crime history aside, the Bronco of the past has disappeared into the mists of time.

Ford brought the Bronco back as an off-road focused SUV, offering a wide variety of trim levels to consumers. Two of the more well-equipped versions are the Outer Banks and Big Bend. While both these versions of the Bronco offer buyers Ford's most state-of-the art engine and transmission options, there are some key differences in terms of what you can get with each model. There's also a significant price discrepancy between the two.