How To Safely Clean A Starlink Dish (And Products To Avoid)

Like other satellite internet providers, Starlink is designed to be installed outdoors for better connection to the satellites. Given how Starlink works and the required installation location, your equipment is bound to get dirty over time. This is especially true if you get frequent dust storms in your area, live close to busy dirt roads, and maybe even experience a lot of bird droppings.

Advertisement

Lucky for you, the dish is known to clean itself when it rains. It has a pure Teflon surface, which helps the rainwater easily rinse off any debris and dirt from the dish. But what if you don't get enough rain throughout the year? Or if the dirt buildup is more than the rain can keep up with? Or if you get debris that can't be easily washed away? In such cases, you may have to pull out your cleaning tools and start cleaning your Starlink dish. But what tools do you need and how do you clean it safely?