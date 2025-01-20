Is Toyota Really Making A Camry Station Wagon?

The Toyota Camry has long been a favorite in the U.S. market for its reliability, fuel efficiency, and affordability. Its enduring popularity is evident in its impressive sales performance over the past two decades. According to Toyota's 2024 sales report for North America, the Camry retained its crown as the best-selling passenger car in the U.S. for the 23rd consecutive year, bolstered by a 6.6% year-over-year increase in year-end sales.

While the Camry enjoys widespread popularity in the country, there remains a potential market opportunity that Toyota has yet to tap: a station wagon variant of this modern sedan. Currently, the Camry lineup offers six trim levels with varying configurations, powertrains, and design features — all categorized as midsize sedans. However, the buzz online suggests a growing interest in a longer, more spacious version of the Camry. This speculation was fueled by the circulation of renderings that imagined the current-generation Camry as a station wagon.

Historically speaking, Toyota has only released two Camry station wagons. The first was the Toyota Camry V20, released from 1986 to 1991. The Japanese model was available in two options: a four-door sedan and a four-door pillared hardtop. For the overseas market, including the North American region, the automaker introduced a station wagon variant. The second Camry-branded station wagon Toyota released was the XV20, which was sold between 1996 and 2001. In Japan, this model was called the Camry Gracia. If Toyota were to release a new Camry wagon, it would mark a revival — 24 years after the last wagon model rolled off the production line. Unfortunately, the rumors of it actually happening are just the result of fabricated and AI-generated images.

