Is Toyota Really Making A Camry Station Wagon?
The Toyota Camry has long been a favorite in the U.S. market for its reliability, fuel efficiency, and affordability. Its enduring popularity is evident in its impressive sales performance over the past two decades. According to Toyota's 2024 sales report for North America, the Camry retained its crown as the best-selling passenger car in the U.S. for the 23rd consecutive year, bolstered by a 6.6% year-over-year increase in year-end sales.
While the Camry enjoys widespread popularity in the country, there remains a potential market opportunity that Toyota has yet to tap: a station wagon variant of this modern sedan. Currently, the Camry lineup offers six trim levels with varying configurations, powertrains, and design features — all categorized as midsize sedans. However, the buzz online suggests a growing interest in a longer, more spacious version of the Camry. This speculation was fueled by the circulation of renderings that imagined the current-generation Camry as a station wagon.
Historically speaking, Toyota has only released two Camry station wagons. The first was the Toyota Camry V20, released from 1986 to 1991. The Japanese model was available in two options: a four-door sedan and a four-door pillared hardtop. For the overseas market, including the North American region, the automaker introduced a station wagon variant. The second Camry-branded station wagon Toyota released was the XV20, which was sold between 1996 and 2001. In Japan, this model was called the Camry Gracia. If Toyota were to release a new Camry wagon, it would mark a revival — 24 years after the last wagon model rolled off the production line. Unfortunately, the rumors of it actually happening are just the result of fabricated and AI-generated images.
The 2025 Toyota Camry station wagon isn't real
The idea that Toyota is releasing a Camry station wagon came to be after several sources spread images showing what appeared to be a modern Camry with a longer body and third-row windows. One such outlet is the YouTube channel Auto Spectre, which released a video report covering the alleged return of the Camry wagon in 2025. In its report, the channel discussed the "bold comeback" of the model while flashing several renderings of the purported vehicle. It also claimed that the new wagon could appeal to young families and those who need the extra cargo space without resorting to an SUV.
Another source of the rumors is a visual artist on Instagram with the user name kelsonik. Similar to Auto Spectre, kelsonik released an image of a modern Toyota Camry station wagon. But unlike the former, the artist appeared to admit that they themselves came up with the model for the vehicle. Kelsonik even uploaded a before and after showing the original Camry on top of the computer-generated wagon, confirming that the render, which has been shared on social media by other users, is completely fake.
The current reports and renderings of the supposed Camry station wagon are nothing more than a product of fantasy. Apart from the circulating images being CG or AI-generated, there is also no reason for Toyota to revive the deceased model since it already offers station wagon-like vehicles in the form of the Highlander, Venza, and the newly released 2025 Toyota Crown Signia.