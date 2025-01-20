What Does PSPS Mean & How Should You Prepare For One In Your Area?

Not having any power can cause a lot of inconveniences for communities that are already in a panic. It's best to be prepared for a PSPS if you're in an area impacted by severe weather, so you're ready for a sudden power shut off. First, it's beneficial to have a weather app on your phone to better track what's going on around you — this can better prepare you for a possible PSPS. Have a safety plan in place for yourself and members of your household. This could mean having a backup location in mind. You may also want to invest in a generator if you're not planning to evacuate.

Another important thing to remember before a PSPS is to have backup charging methods for electronics, especially phones (here are some top-rated power banks). It's important to still have access to your contacts, GPS, and other important apps. Write down important phone numbers and directions in a notebook as well, in case your phone ends up dying during a power outage.

Start stocking up on emergency supplies ahead of time — first aid items, a flashlight, batteries, food, and water are big ones. You should also devise a backup plan for any medications that require refrigeration or medical equipment that needs to be plugged in or charged to work. This could include breathing machines, power wheelchairs, and dialysis.

