What Are The Yellow Splitter Guards On A Dodge Charger For & Should You Remove Them?

Dodge introduced the Challenger SRT Hellcat in 2015, and it quickly became one of the most talked-about cars, as it was the most powerful American production car at the time with 707-horsepower. Along with its launch, Dodge decided to implement additional protective measures for their SRT line before shipping them to dealers. This move made sense, as no car manufacturer wants their product to get damaged during shipping.

One of these protective measures was a bright yellow plastic guard attached to the edge of the front splitter. These guards ensured that the splitter remained protected during shipping from things like rocks or steep driveways. Once the car reached the dealers, they were instructed to remove all protective items, including the splitter guards, before delivering the car to the buyer.

Fast-forward to 2025, and you'll still see many 2015 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcats and other SRT models released afterward on the roads with those yellow splitter guards still attached. This clearly indicates that those buyers requested dealers not to remove them before delivery. Of course, there may have been instances where the dealer simply forgot to remove the guards. However, the key takeaway is that many Dodge owners have chosen to keep them installed because they consider them a cosmetic addition to their cars.

Some like them because they think they look cool, while others, like Graham Kozak from Autoweek, appreciate them because they remind him of old fighter planes. On the other hand, critics argue that the guards completely ruin the car's appearance. There's even a private Facebook group with over 30,000 members opposed to the yellow bumpers.