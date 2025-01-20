Is The Kawasaki Z H2 Supercharged, And How Fast Can It Go?

Kawasaki's Z Series motorcycles are known for their performance and "naked" design. The most impressive performance in this series currently goes to the Kawasaki Z H2. What makes this 531-pound beast so intense is its liquid-cooled 998cc 4-cylinder supercharged engine. Yes, it's supercharged! This is the lower-power version of the engine found in the H2R, a track-only motorcycle that has one of the most powerful engines ever put in a Kawasaki.

The Z H2 was first revealed in 2019, and has remained the most powerful street-legal motorcycle in the Z Series. It's also one of the most expensive, but many would say it's worth it due to the exhilarating acceleration and plethora of functions and features. The 2025 Z H2 SE ABS is the newest model on the market, featuring the same supercharged engine and all the electronic rider aids you could ever need. But exactly how fast does this powerful superbike get?