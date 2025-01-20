Is The Kawasaki Z H2 Supercharged, And How Fast Can It Go?
Kawasaki's Z Series motorcycles are known for their performance and "naked" design. The most impressive performance in this series currently goes to the Kawasaki Z H2. What makes this 531-pound beast so intense is its liquid-cooled 998cc 4-cylinder supercharged engine. Yes, it's supercharged! This is the lower-power version of the engine found in the H2R, a track-only motorcycle that has one of the most powerful engines ever put in a Kawasaki.
The Z H2 was first revealed in 2019, and has remained the most powerful street-legal motorcycle in the Z Series. It's also one of the most expensive, but many would say it's worth it due to the exhilarating acceleration and plethora of functions and features. The 2025 Z H2 SE ABS is the newest model on the market, featuring the same supercharged engine and all the electronic rider aids you could ever need. But exactly how fast does this powerful superbike get?
Kawasaki Z H2 top speed
The Kawasaki Z H2 has an immensely powerful supercharged engine, so it's definitely fast. Its boasts a maximum 197 horsepower, with 101 lb-ft. of torque. This allows the Z H2 to reach incredible speeds, especially on the track.
Kawasaki hasn't officially listed the Z H2's top speed, but motorcycle enthusiasts have reported their own experiences. Motorcycle News' review of the Z H2 stated that the top speed is 166 mph. YouTuber Bigbike Story demonstrated a 179 mph peak, capturing the ride on video, while another YouTuber going by MotoTop reported 167 mph. There's different variables at play when it comes to hitting max speeds, including terrain, wear on the tires — and even some reviewers own physical ability to handle the breakneck speed. Not only is the bike fast, but it has intense acceleration, with some tests resulting in reaching 60 mph in just 3.3 seconds, 100 in 5.6 seconds, and 140 in just 9.2 seconds.
Surprisingly, this is not even the fastest Kawasaki superbike. The Ninja H2R reached 216 mph in some of Kawasaki's tests. Of course, this model is not street legal.