What Does The Lock Icon On Netflix Mean (And Can You Remove It?)

Of the handful of must-have streaming services out there, one of the most popular options any self-respecting TV or movie lover should consider is still Netflix. Despite the media streamer being quite notorious for upping its prices pretty regularly, some might say it's worth it. Even if it's only to access shows like "Bridgerton," "3 Body Problem," "Stranger Things," and "Nobody Wants This" as well as a slew of documentaries and stand-up specials that are currently exclusive to the platform.

Even though you're set to gain access to an expansive catalog of movies and TV shows, as a Netflix account holder, you still need to take into consideration certain limitations your current plan and profile configuration may have. In addition, playback features that are only available when you use Netflix on a mobile device. For instance, If you're paying for a lower-tier subscription, you may be limited to watching on two supported devices simultaneously, while Premium membership affords you four supported devices at a time. To avoid running into errors, you'll need to log out of Netflix on a TV that you don't own but previously logged into — perhaps while traveling — since you won't be using it again.

Another example is the appearance of a lock icon while using Netflix on a smart TV, desktop, or mobile device. Find out the various instances wherein this can occur and whether it can be removed.