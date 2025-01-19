Though A Disaster Right Now, The US Military's B-52J Will Be An Impressive Bomber

The B-52 Stratofortress is one of the United States Air Force's most well-known aircraft. The long-range subsonic eight-engine jet is the oldest aircraft still being used today, and there's a reason for that. The U.S. continues to fly the B-52 because it's an incredible strategic asset with more than 65 years of operational history. The B-52 has infiltrated popular culture and remains in service long after its introduction in 1955.

Of course, the aircraft in operation today is not the same as the one that flew the unfriendly skies back in the 1950s. The B-52, like most American military aircraft, has undergone numerous upgrades to ensure it remains a viable strategic bomber well into the 21st century. The latest fielded model is the B-52H, which first entered service in 1961. It's long been in need of an upgrade, and the B-52J is the designation for the new aircraft, which won't enter service for quite some time.

Unfortunately, the upgrades needed to bring the aging aircraft up to the Air Force's modern standards are causing significant delays. The plan is to incorporate new engines and a wide variety of different types of ordnance, but getting that into the bomber and making it airworthy has proven challenging. This is problematic, as more B-52Hs are going offline due to their age, so the new variant is desperately needed. While it's doubtless the B-52J will be an impressive bomber; it's going to take nearly a decade, if not longer, before it can take to the skies.

