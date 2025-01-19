Can You Turbo A VR6 Engine? Here's What You Need To Know

Turbocharging kits will increase an engine's horsepower output by anywhere from double-digit to triple-digit figures depending on the size and quality of the turbocharger. While a turbocharger will definitely boost a VR6 engine's horsepower, it's not often worth dropping the cash.

The VR6 is a naturally aspirated engine, meaning it channels air to the intake without the aid of a turbocharger. Not many cars have naturally aspirated engines anymore thanks to rising gas prices, although there are many impressive naturally aspirated engines throughout history, including the VR6. But it should be noted that naturally aspirated engines are much harder to turbocharge since they require a lot more components. Some Volkswagen enthusiasts even advise against installing a turbocharger and all the necessary parts you'll need with it due to how much maintenance it requires and how often you could end up replacing it.

The added parts needed to turbo a VR6 engine are enough to stop a lot of car enthusiasts from bothering with the process. Others have noted that the process itself can be a bit complex, involving moving and reconfiguring things to fit the turbocharger and all the components needed to ensure the car runs safely.

While it can be complex, a turbo charged VR6 will definitely have increased horsepower – which is worth the cost and labor to some. However, the usual increase in horsepower is just a little over 200 with just a turbo alone. One example of a turbocharged VW Golf with a VR6 engine has an incredible 1,400 horsepower. It took the German company years to get the turbocharged Golf to this power but installing all these components and upgrades could be worth it to some drag racers.