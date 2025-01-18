How To Use & Maintain The Tailgate Salt Spreader On Your Truck

No matter what your age, a fresh snowfall means winter fun like sledding, skiing, and snowball fights, can all become a reality. However, on a dour note, Jack Frost also makes the roads slicker. Not only do 70% of US roads stretch across areas that receive snowfall but almost 76,000 motorists are injured every year while snowflakes or sleet are coming down, per the US Department of Transportation. Fortunately, methods like salting the roads help to reduce the likelihood of vehicles slipping and sliding as people travel the streets and highways following a winter weather event. Although some argue there are reasons why road salt for winter ice is a terrible idea, which is why some areas utilize sand instead.

Advertisement

There are salt spreaders you can walk behind, which are ideal for sidewalks and driveways but wouldn't make sense for vast expanses of parking lots or agricultural fields. The perfect tool for these larger jobs is something called a tailgate salt spreader, which can attach to vehicles like pickups, farm equipment, side-by-sides and utility quads. These tools work by using a spinning disc beneath a large hopper that churns and disperses salt in a wide, uniform pattern, creating an even distribution of material as you drive forward. But, if you're going to be out in the elements, remember to consider these winter driving tips to keep you safe while you travel in inclement weather.