How Can Milwaukee's Lightning Max Repair Benefit Your Out-Of-Warranty Tools?

Whether you're a professional craftsman or a weekend DIY enthusiast, having tools you can count on is important. Milwaukee Tool has a reputation for building quality tools that date back to its founding in 1924. The equipment purchased from Milwaukee Tool is backed by a warranty period that varies depending on the type of tool it is. For example, the warranty on Milwaukee power tools ranges from one to five years.

Milwaukee Tool owners can have peace of mind during the warranty period, knowing that any problems occurring from defective materials or poor workmanship are covered. However, Milwaukee's warranty does not cover tool defects caused by normal wear and tear or abuse. Fortunately, Milwaukee's Lightning Max Repair (LMR) Program can make obtaining needed repairs to tools out of warranty coverage quick and easy.

While the LMR tool repair or replacement isn't free, it takes place at a certified Milwaukee repair facility by certified Milwaukee technicians using genuine Milwaukee parts, and it's available whether or not you registered your tools when you purchased them. In addition, the work takes place in under a week, and the guaranteed price is quoted upfront before the work begins.

