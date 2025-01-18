How Can Milwaukee's Lightning Max Repair Benefit Your Out-Of-Warranty Tools?
Whether you're a professional craftsman or a weekend DIY enthusiast, having tools you can count on is important. Milwaukee Tool has a reputation for building quality tools that date back to its founding in 1924. The equipment purchased from Milwaukee Tool is backed by a warranty period that varies depending on the type of tool it is. For example, the warranty on Milwaukee power tools ranges from one to five years.
Milwaukee Tool owners can have peace of mind during the warranty period, knowing that any problems occurring from defective materials or poor workmanship are covered. However, Milwaukee's warranty does not cover tool defects caused by normal wear and tear or abuse. Fortunately, Milwaukee's Lightning Max Repair (LMR) Program can make obtaining needed repairs to tools out of warranty coverage quick and easy.
While the LMR tool repair or replacement isn't free, it takes place at a certified Milwaukee repair facility by certified Milwaukee technicians using genuine Milwaukee parts, and it's available whether or not you registered your tools when you purchased them. In addition, the work takes place in under a week, and the guaranteed price is quoted upfront before the work begins.
How does Milwaukee's LMR Program work?
The easiest way to get the most accurate information regarding Milwaukee's LMR Program is to call them at 1-877-948-2360. While a long list of tool repair pricing is located on a downloadable PDF file that the LMR team makes available online, a simple phone call can help gain information not provided on the price list.
Once you have the correct pricing and information you need to get your out-of-warranty Milwaukee tool repaired, Milwaukee Support provides two options to get it into the hands of Milwaukee's trained tool repair technicians. The first, Milwaukee's EService Tool Repair, allows convenient 24/7 shipping to a Milwaukee Tool repair facility.
The other option is to take your faulty Milwaukee tool to a Milwaukee Factory Service Center. If you're not sure where the closest one is, Milwaukee makes it easy to find an authorized service center near you. Once your tool is evaluated by the repair technicians it'll most often be repaired or replaced for the set price provided to you.
What to expect from Milwaukee's LMR Program
Once your damaged tool arrives at the Milwaukee repair facility, factory-trained technicians will fully disassemble, thoroughly clean, and inspect it. Any parts that are found to be worn or damaged will be replaced before the tool is lubricated and reassembled to factory specifications. And, finally, technicians will perform performance and safety testing to ensure your newly repaired tool meets all mechanical and electrical safety requirements.
Milwaukee's LMR Program features up-front pricing; however, it's important to note that the prices do not include any sales tax or shipping and handling charges that may apply. The tool repair price doesn't include the repair or replacement of batteries or chargers; those items have separate LMR pricing.
If the repairs for your tool reach a limit set by LMR, it could be replaced entirely with a tool of equal or higher value rather than being repaired. On the other hand, if the program administrators deem that the tool is worn or damaged "beyond reasonable repair," has missing parts, or is obsolete, it, having been disassembled for inspection, will be returned disassembled.