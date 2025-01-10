CES 2025 Day 3: The Future Is Expensive

Two years ago, we wrote about TVs that were worth getting excited about. That included Displace TV, a company that was building a truly wireless TV that could be mounted anywhere. Displace saw a lot of early backers and got a lot of feedback about its design. Finally, in 2025, Displace is looking to start shipping its TVs to early backers, with some changes based on feedback.

The concept of the Displace TV is a wire-free TV that you can take anywhere, from your living room to your patio. There are now two types of Displace TVs — Basic and Pro. The Displace Pro uses vacuum suction technology to literally stick to any wall — glass, drywall, etc. If you don't want to do that, there are hidden legs that can pop out of the bottom of the TV to help it stand up on its own.

The TV is a smart TV with built-in Wi-Fi and a few covered ports like HDMI for attaching external systems like a gaming console. Displace uses two internal batteries that can last about two days. Displace is also selling an additional soundbar/speaker system that can also augment your batteries to make them last up to 25 days. If you buy the Displace Pro 55", it comes with the soundbar; with every other version, you need to buy it separately.

Meanwhile, the Displace Basic TV is similar in most respects, but it loses the vacuum suction system and relies solely on the legs to stand up. You also diminish the battery capacity by about half. Overall, we like what Displace is doing here, but I'll know more once we get a unit in for testing, which, according to the company, should be in just a couple of months.