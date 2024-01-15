Surprise! Qualcomm Had Two Cars On Display At CES 2024

Qualcomm is best known as the chip manufacturer that produces some of the most powerful silicon you will find in a smartphone. It also makes computing hardware such as the Snapdragon X Elite that we'll see in some PCs later this year. If you need a 5G modem, Qualcomm is a pretty good place to start. Meanwhile, Qualcomm has been making the components for its Snapdragon Digital Chassis for a few years now, and when you think about it, it makes sense.

Cars are becoming more and more like rolling smartphones. With smart technology, always-on connectivity, voice assistants, navigation, and more, cars continue their transition into a whole new computing space. Therefore, it's only natural that Qualcomm is throwing its hat in the ring with components for running those internals, as well as connectivity and a whole lot more.

What is surprising is that Qualcomm flew me out to Las Vegas to see not one but two cars that are showcasing that technology. One is a concept car that shows what might be possible someday. The other is a car you can buy today, though it will cost you. So here's a quick look at both of those cars.