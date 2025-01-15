This Is The US State With The Most Pontiac Owners

There are numerous car brands out there that have managed to withstand the test of time. The likes of Ford, Chevrolet, Toyota, and Subaru have been around for ages, standing as pillars of the car community throughout much of the 20th and 21st century. As each has risen to prominence, though, the car industry has witnessed numerous competitors fade into the rearview mirror and ultimately wind up discontinued. Long after when the first Pontiac car was made, the brand was one example that was retired in 2010 along with a few others — a decision made by its parent company, General Motors.

Advertisement

At the time of writing, Pontiac has been gone for nearly a decade and a half. That said, even though new Pontiac cars aren't being produced, that doesn't mean there aren't loads of Pontiacs still on the road today. In fact, one state within the United States has taken its place as the one with the most Pontiac vehicles occupying its roadways.

According to a report by Hagerty, Montana currently holds the title of the most Pontiacs in a single state, with it boasting eight of the 10 counties with the most Pontiac vehicles in the country. According to Polk vehicle registration data from October 2024; Big Horn, Montana is especially Pontiac-rich, with one Pontiac registered per every 23 people. The fact that Montana is effectively the Pontiac capital of the U.S. is fascinating. After all, the brand's home is located in another state entirely.

Advertisement