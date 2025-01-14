Why You Know The Voice Behind The Honda Commercials, Even Though You Can't See Him

Professional WWE wrestler turned comedy action star John Cena is also the official voice of Honda. It all started back in 2020 when Honda decided to replace Fred Savage with Cena in an attempt to have a more intense and tough tone in its advertisements. This was done during a time when Honda wanted to increase its SUV and truck sales. At the time, Honda's assistant vice president of integral marketing, Ed Beadle, said it wanted to keep its sedan sales but grow its SUV sales too.

Although Savage had voiced Honda's ads since 2014, he wasn't the right fit for Honda's change from quirky and unique to rough-and-tumble. With Cena's voice in the background, Honda's ads started showing more off-road driving in an attempt to appeal to more masculine car drivers. Beadle explained that Fred was maybe too nice to portray the gravitas and ruggedness of Honda's SUVs and trucks.