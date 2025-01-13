How To Find The Model And Part Numbers For Your Ryobi Tools
As one of the best tool brands on the market, Ryobi offers an extensive selection of power tools, outdoor equipment, and power solutions. Ryobi is a trusted brand that can help with projects big and small, from craft and woodworking rooms to garages and workshops. Unfortunately, even with the most trusted tool brands, malfunctions happen, and parts break. It's probably not uncommon for some Ryobi customers to purchase a replacement rather than try to fix their current tool. After all, something like the 18V One+ Hammer Drill is a digestible $39.97, and some users may prefer to keep the project going rather than hunt for spare parts.
However, if it's your 18V One+ HP Compact Brushless Reciprocating Saw that's acting up, that $119 price tag may inspire a little patience. The roadblock, though, is knowing what model tool you have and what part number needs replacing. If the tool is under warranty, a replacement is as simple as submitting a warranty claim. For older tools, you'll need to start digging for model and part numbers. As tools are upgraded and their older counterparts are phased out, there's no guarantee that any component will carry over. You need to make sure you have the right part for the right tool.
Luckily, even Ryobi knows that its tools aren't infallible, and the company has implemented a rather simple process for locating the model number and placing a parts order.
Where is the model number on Ryobi tools?
The easiest way to determine your model and browse the parts available is to keep the user manual. According to Ryobi, every tool ships with either a manual or repair sheet, both of which will provide the information needed. Of course, not everyone hangs onto manuals, and if you stockpile them, it can be difficult to match the manual for a newer drill when you have to sift through several for older models. So, Ryobi made locating model numbers pretty easy.
Whether you have a 40V HP chainsaw or a basic LED stick light, all Ryobi tools are stamped with a very specific label. Depending on the tool, it can be a sticker or a metal plate located on the bottom or side. For ride-on mowers, the plate may be located under the seat. On this plate, the model number is the lower left alphanumeric series, directly to the left of the longer serial number. It should say "Model" in bold white letters directly underneath.
Model numbers can also be found online if the tool is still available for purchase. It's located under the item name in small font. Be mindful, though, as those SKUs can add identifiers (such as "K1" for tool kits) that make searching parts difficult. For example, if you use "PSBRS02B" for the 18V One+ HP One-Handed Reciprocating Saw, the online search will fail. Remove the "B," though, and the correct search result will populate.
Where can I order replacement parts?
Once you have the model number, you can start looking for the part number. Ryobi has its own online search, which lets you input the model number or the name of the tool and look at a schematic of available parts via a general assembly model. If the part is available to order, it can be purchased directly online. If you're more old school and don't like ordering online, replacement parts can also be ordered by contacting Ryobi by phone. By using the website, though, you can click the part shown in the general assembly diagram, which will highlight all order information, from price to availability.
While Ryobi sells replacement parts, it doesn't have its own dedicated repair centers to help install them. Instead, the company has authorized service centers that can complete part installations and other repairs. Depending on the service being performed, some service centers require a refundable deposit upfront. If the warranty is still active, all service costs will be covered so long as the damaged part is due to user negligence. Outside of the warranty period, all services are the customer's responsibility.
Ryobi tools replacement parts refer to only the internal and mechanical components that make the tool run. Things like batteries and drill bits don't fall into the same category and must be ordered directly through Ryobi's online retailer or Home Depot.