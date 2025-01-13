How To Find The Model And Part Numbers For Your Ryobi Tools

As one of the best tool brands on the market, Ryobi offers an extensive selection of power tools, outdoor equipment, and power solutions. Ryobi is a trusted brand that can help with projects big and small, from craft and woodworking rooms to garages and workshops. Unfortunately, even with the most trusted tool brands, malfunctions happen, and parts break. It's probably not uncommon for some Ryobi customers to purchase a replacement rather than try to fix their current tool. After all, something like the 18V One+ Hammer Drill is a digestible $39.97, and some users may prefer to keep the project going rather than hunt for spare parts.

However, if it's your 18V One+ HP Compact Brushless Reciprocating Saw that's acting up, that $119 price tag may inspire a little patience. The roadblock, though, is knowing what model tool you have and what part number needs replacing. If the tool is under warranty, a replacement is as simple as submitting a warranty claim. For older tools, you'll need to start digging for model and part numbers. As tools are upgraded and their older counterparts are phased out, there's no guarantee that any component will carry over. You need to make sure you have the right part for the right tool.

Luckily, even Ryobi knows that its tools aren't infallible, and the company has implemented a rather simple process for locating the model number and placing a parts order.

