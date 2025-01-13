What Happened To The Simple Habit Meditation App From Shark Tank Season 9?

Raised by hardworking parents and coming to a new country alone at age 14 is bound to teach anyone the effects of stress. Tack on a stint in investment banking, developing an Android-based marketing app, and pursuing a master's in business administration, and it's safe to say that stress was a commonality in Yunha Kim's pursuits. Founder and CEO of Simple Habit, a meditation app that enhances digitized stress relief, Kim channeled her experiences in life to provide a premium version of a concept that already existed.

Like so many other meditation apps, including "Shark Tank" alum Liberate from Season 13, Simple Habit lets users receive the guidance needed to reduce their stress levels. Kim decided she had to pivot from the typical one-teacher format and infused her app with a bounty of professionals from all over, catering to different aspects of stress management. The one thing Simple Habit doesn't help with, though, is stepping into a tank of blood-thirsty, money-hungry sharks.

During the premiere episode of Season 9 of "Shark Tank," the Forbes "30 Under 30" entrepreneur presented her app with enthusiasm. While she had plenty to be proud of, when several sharks caught the scent of someone merely looking for exposure, she found herself in the most stressful version of what stepping into the tank could look like.

