Did Helen Keller Fly A Plane To Paris? Yes - And Here's How She Did It

Helen Keller had been both blind and deaf since childhood, but that didn't stop her from becoming an author and activist later in life. It also didn't stop her from flying a plane. In 1946, Keller took over a flight from Rome to Paris for 20 minutes as part of a project to show just how capable she was despite her visual and hearing impairments.

Keller had been on planes in the past — she was a passenger on a plane for the first time in 1919 while taking part in a biographical film called "Deliverance." This was back when flight was quite new — the first commercial flight was in 1914. The producers of "Deliverance" wanted to show Keller doing a variety of different things, like dressing herself and sleeping.

She continued taking plane rides throughout her life, including a trip to Washington, D.C., to meet the president. This wasn't a big deal to Keller, who has been described as someone without fear throughout her life. But flying a plane? While at the time it seemed improbable, it wasn't outside the realm of possibilities for Keller.

