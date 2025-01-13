How To Add (And Print) Speaker Notes In Google Slides

Google offers countless services, some being household names like Android, Chrome, or Gmail, while others operate quietly in the background, enhancing the user experience. Google Workspace is a collection of apps and services designed to increase your productivity. Many are familiar with Docs and Sheets that serve as alternatives to Microsoft's Word and Excel apps. Google Slides is another cloud-based service that lets you create, edit, and deliver presentations on the go.

Though there are plenty of alternatives to Google Slides, very few options come close to the convenience it offers. Not only is the service free to use for anyone with a Google account, but it's available as a web app — meaning you have access to your presentations anywhere, on any device that has a browser. Google Slides is also available as an app on Android and iOS devices. Additionally, the many templates for creating simple presentations on Google Slides make it even easier to use.

Another way that you can level-up your presentations is by leveraging the power of speaker notes. These can be bullet points or entire paragraphs of text that act as cue cards and aid the presenter. You can create speaker notes for every slide, have them visible to you while presenting, and even print them out — here's how you can do all of that in Google Slides.

