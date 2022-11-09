How To Fix The Most Common Printer Issues And Errors On Windows

As a Windows user, one of the most frustrating things that can happen when you need a document printed is to run into a technical issue that stalls the process significantly. There are many possible reasons why your printer might not work as intended, and most of them are easy to fix. Those who have newer versions of Windows installed may also have access to Microsoft's "Get Help" app, which is an automated troubleshooter that has the ability to diagnose common printer problems and provide easy-to-follow solutions. On your Windows computer, visit the Microsoft Support page for printing problems, click the "Open Get Help" button, and grant the web browser permission to launch the troubleshooter.

Through the Windows "Get Help" portal, you can also click "Contact Support" if you'd like to explain your printer problem to a help agent and directly receive assistance. However, if you'd like to try and fix the printer problem without intervention first, you can run through the following troubleshooting tips.

More often than not, the most effective way to troubleshoot a wonky Windows device is the simplest one: unplugging and restarting the machine. Temporarily detaching your printer from the power source allows it to go through a power cycle, which is known to resolve basic printer errors (via Microsoft). However, if that doesn't work, there are other things you can try.