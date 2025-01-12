Why Do Some Military Aircraft Have A Shark Painted On Them?

Psychological warfare is a tool used by armed forces to discourage their enemy, and break their resolve for fighting. It's a tactic recorded as early as ancient Rome, where members of the Legion would intimidate their adversaries by hitting their swords against their shields repeatedly in unison.

Fast forward to the 20th century, when the group known as the Flying Tigers painted the front of one of the top WWII fighter aircraft, the Curtiss P-40, to look like a shark with a gaping mouth. With several pointed teeth and glaring eyes, it gave the fighter planes an aggressive, frightening appearance, meant to instill fear. Even though World War II accelerated computer technology beyond anything that was previously possible, sometimes a low-tech approach to fighting the enemy that includes an intimidating paint job can prove effective in a whole different way.

Although the Flying Tigers are most strongly associated with the shark nose design, they weren't actually the first to paint the nose of their aircraft with eyes and a mouth. There were much earlier examples going back to World War I, where some German biplane bombers included a shark design, among others.

