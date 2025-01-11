The German Navy Is Testing A New Unmanned Underwater Drone

When most people think of Germany's military, it's unlikely they picture the nation's navy, given how much its army is covered by the press on the world stage. This is due to its size, which is infinitesimally small when compared to the United States Navy, which has a submarine fleet larger than the entire German Navy in terms of ships. Regardless, Germany's Navy, called the Deutsche Marine, boasts around 34 ships and 56 aircraft. Despite its size, it remains one of the world's few blue-water navies due to its ability to extend beyond its territorial waters. The Deutsche Marine continues to develop new technologies, making it a powerful player on the world stage.

Advertisement

One such technology involves the use of unmanned underwater vehicles (UUV), which is an emerging tech being developed by numerous countries around the world. Northrop Grumman is developing an underwater Manta-Ray drone for the U.S. Navy, which will be capable of long-term operation anywhere in the world. Germany isn't developing its own UUV in-house, but it is testing a new system developed by Israel's defense contractor, Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) and Elta Systems Ltd., called the BlueWhale. The Deutsche Marine began testing these new UUVs in the Baltic Sea in November 2024, and they show great promise.

The BlueWhale looks very much like a small submarine because that's what it is, but unlike traditional subs, it's uncrewed. This frees up a great deal of space for the UUV's primary mission: Information and intelligence gathering. These relatively small UUVs have widespread collection capabilities that could potentially improve and increase a navy's ability to detect threats in hostile waters for the purpose of anti-submarine warfare (ASW) and acoustic reconnaissance (ACINT). Here's what is known about the BlueWhale thus far.

Advertisement