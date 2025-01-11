4 Of The Coolest Vehicles In Jake Paul's Car Collection

At the start of 2024, Jake Paul's fans went crazy when he posted a video to Instagram of a Ferrari SF90 Spider getting delivered to his home. In the video, Paul watches the car get backed into his driveway and then immediately gets in the car to remove the plastic from the screens in the cockpit. He is heard saying "Holy s—" at the sight of the car.

Paul paid somewhere between $700,000 and $800,000 for the yellow supercar (that amount changes depending which of Paul's posts you got the number from), a plug-in hybrid with 986 horsepower and an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission. The SF90 Spider can reach speeds of 211 miles per hour and hits zero to 60 in just 2.5 seconds. It also has a folding hardtop roof, removed in just 14 seconds to allow drivers to hear the glorious sound of its V8 engine.

It's unclear how often Paul actually drives his SF90 Spider, however, since he has amassed so many cars in his collection. He did, however, allegedly damage the vehicle earlier this year in a scripted video in which one of his friends backed into it.

