4 Of The Coolest Vehicles In Jake Paul's Car Collection
Jake Paul has made a name for himself by being controversial — whether that's getting booted from the Disney Channel, using racial slurs, angering his Los Angeles neighbors by using his swimming pool as a fire pit, or fighting ex-boxing champ Mike Tyson. Despite a lot of haters, Paul has managed to amass nearly 21 million subscribers on YouTube and make a ton of money in the process, landing sponsorships and deals worth millions. Now, he's worth up to $120 million — and one thing he uses that money on is cars.
Jake Paul has become widely known for his massive car collection, which includes supercars, pickups, and electric vehicles alike. While a lot of people aren't fans of Paul or his content, they can't deny that he has good taste in cars. Here are four of the most noteworthy vehicles from his collection, all worth a good chunk of change and boasting powerful performances. Here's hoping Paul is able to get out and drive these cars despite his level of fame — and haters.
Ferrari SF90 Spider
At the start of 2024, Jake Paul's fans went crazy when he posted a video to Instagram of a Ferrari SF90 Spider getting delivered to his home. In the video, Paul watches the car get backed into his driveway and then immediately gets in the car to remove the plastic from the screens in the cockpit. He is heard saying "Holy s—" at the sight of the car.
Paul paid somewhere between $700,000 and $800,000 for the yellow supercar (that amount changes depending which of Paul's posts you got the number from), a plug-in hybrid with 986 horsepower and an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission. The SF90 Spider can reach speeds of 211 miles per hour and hits zero to 60 in just 2.5 seconds. It also has a folding hardtop roof, removed in just 14 seconds to allow drivers to hear the glorious sound of its V8 engine.
It's unclear how often Paul actually drives his SF90 Spider, however, since he has amassed so many cars in his collection. He did, however, allegedly damage the vehicle earlier this year in a scripted video in which one of his friends backed into it.
Ferrari 296 GTB
Jake Paul purchased a Ferrari 296 GTB in 2023 for $421,000. This was his first Ferrari, a limited supercar he got from a Ferrari dealership in Puerto Rico. In the video revealing his purchase, Paul said he had no words at the sight of the car in person. He admired the vehicle's classy details, smell, and steering wheel. Paul said: "Guys, this is a crazy, surreal moment. Five years ago, I got my first supercar, which is my Lamborghini, and come such a long way."
The Ferrari 296 GTB is a supercar of firsts, incuding being the first road-focused Ferrari with a V6 engine, which can rev up to 8,500 rpm. The engine produces 654 horsepower and 546 pound-feet of torque, but it also has twin hybrid motors that add 165 hp and 232 lb-ft of torque. This adds up to 819 hp and 546 lb-fot of torque — it's no surprise that Paul was nervous about driving it out of the lot.
Lamborghini Huracan Performante
In 2018, Jake Paul introduced the world to his blue Lamborghini Huracan Performante, which he said has always been his dream car. At the time, the price of a new Huracan Performante was around $274,000. He posted a video of the car arriving in a glass box on the back of a delivery truck. Adorned in Lambo merch, Paul told his friends he needed to sit or he'd pass out from excitement. Once he laid eyes on the supercar, he appeared emotional and almost in tears (until he started plugging merch, of course). He exclaimed: "Oh, my God! It's so beautiful."
Paul told his followers that teachers told him he'd never amount to anything, but he has reached one of his dreams by getting the Lambo. The bright blue supercar took six months to arrive but it was totally worth it, reaching top speeds of 212, zero to 60 in a blistering 2.5 seconds, and capable of producing 631 horsepower. Paul couldn't hide his genuine excitement when testing the car out for the first time.
Tesla Model X
Jake Paul has a Tesla Model X that was custom-wrapped by West Coast Customs. He revealed the unique Tesla on Instagram in mid-2017, telling his fans that he couldn't believe how beautiful it was. A custom vinyl wrap can change the car's color, pattern, and design, giving it a one-of-a-kind appearance for a few thousand dollars. A handful of celebrities have Teslas so it's no surprise to see Paul with one of the trendy vehicles, but the controversial boxer has not really spoken too much about this vehicle compared with his supercars.
The Tesla Model X is a larger version of the Model Y, letting it carry more in its frunk and tow more with upgraded specs. Current models go for nearly $80,000, with a top speed of 149 and a zero to 60 record of 3.8 seconds. This isn't as exciting as Paul's Lambos and Ferraris, but it's still quite impressive. Unfortunately, this car is known for having a lot of issues that makes some EV drivers stay away from the Tesla Model X.