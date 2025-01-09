6 Of The Most Exciting New Tech Products Coming Out In 2025

With 2025 finally here, it's time to look ahead to an exciting year for tech. Last year was a bit of an off-season for new hardware as AI software took center stage. We saw the release of plenty of gadgets, but not all of them held up to scrutiny, particularly the ill-fated AI devices. However, as the end of the year approached, we kept our ear to the ground for details regarding what's likely to arrive in the months to come. It turns out that 2025 is shaping up to be an exciting year for new tech products, starting with the Consumer Electronics Show in early January and continuing all the way through the year.

From new advancements in augmented, virtual, and mixed reality to incredible leaps forward in computer graphics, 2025 is the year to finally build that gaming computer you've always wanted, or to finally get yourself a VR headset. We're also likely to see brand-new devices from Apple and Samsung in novel product categories, with the former shipping smart home gadgets and the latter entering a collaboration with Google to stop the momentum of the Meta Quest 3.

This is quickly shaping up to be a year that will finally shake off the cloud of uncertainty that's been hanging over the industry for the past several years. We may live in uncertain times, but one thing is virtually guaranteed: these seven pieces of hardware are going to be among the most exciting new tech products coming out in 2025.

