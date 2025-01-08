How To Use Sound Recognition On iPhone (And Why You Might Want To)

How many times have you left your friend waiting outside because you missed the doorbell? Or how often have you unintentionally ignored your cat because you didn't hear its meows? If these scenarios happen more frequently than you prefer, then you'd want to start using Sound Recognition on your iPhone.

Advertisement

Sound Recognition was first introduced in iOS 14 as one of the iPhone features for hearing-impaired users. What it does is actively listen for specific sounds, such as smoke alarms, door knocks, and baby cries, among others. Once such sounds are detected, it sends a notification to your iPhone to let you know. This helps you become more aware of your environment and prevents you from missing important alarms or events happening around you. While it's originally designed for individuals with difficulty hearing, able-bodied people can also find the feature handy when they're preoccupied with something else — maybe writing up work reports or cleaning the kitchen sink — or when they just want an extra ear to listen to particular sounds in the environment. But how exactly do you set up and use Sound Recognition?

Advertisement