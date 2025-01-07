What Happened To The Village Scholarships App From Shark Tank Season 7?

The exorbitant costs associated with going to college can be a major deterrent for those who yearn to pursue postsecondary education. While there are numerous aid options available to students, few take advantage of modern trends and advancements within the financial industry to maximize the affordability of higher education. On "Shark Tank" Season 7, entrepreneurs Antonio and Tasha Adams introduced their plans to disrupt the space with their proposed platform, Village Scholarships.

Advertisement

The segment saw the twins pitch their idea, a crowdfunding site that allows prospective students to easily share and receive micro-scholarships from those in their social networks, with the intent of receiving a $125,000 investment for a 10% equity stake in the company. The two did their best to convince the celebrity investors of the viability of their concept, but with the business being in such early stages of development, the Sharks struggled to see the vision, leaving the duo empty-handed.

Shortly after losing two athletic scholarships due to injuries, Antonio knew there had to be a more secure, streamlined way to obtain financial aid. He began doing research on crowdfunding platforms such as GoFundMe and Kickstarter, which were gaining traction at the time to help fund businesses and individuals alike. Wanting to create a more personalized experience for students, he blended the fundamentals of crowdfunding with dating sites, allowing students to create profiles detailing their interests in order to match with donors that resonate with their journey.

Advertisement