Tesla Cybertruck Explosion At Trump Hotel Was No Ordinary EV Accident

Shortly before 9 am on January 1 2025, a blast rocked the Trump Hotel on the Las Vegas Strip. Footage soon appeared showing a Tesla Cybertruck exploding in a shower of sparks, and subsequently bursting into flames. While EV fires aren't unheard of, there seems to be more to this particular blast than meets the eye.

Speculation on social media was soon rife, with some observers noting that the explosion looked like fireworks. Elon Musk himself posted on X stating "The whole Tesla senior team is investigating this matter right now. Will post more information as soon as we learn anything. We've never seen anything like this."

It was later noted that the explosion was caused by an improvised explosive device consisting of fireworks, gas tanks, and camping fuel. The driver of the rented electric pickup was confirmed dead, with seven others suffering from minor injuries.

We have now confirmed that the explosion was caused by very large fireworks and/or a bomb carried in the bed of the rented Cybertruck and is unrelated to the vehicle itself. All vehicle telemetry was positive at the time of the explosion. https://t.co/HRjb87YbaJ — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 1, 2025

Musk also took to X to highlight: "We have now confirmed that the explosion was caused by very large fireworks and/or a bomb carried in the bed of the rented Cybertruck and is unrelated to the vehicle itself."

The Tesla CEO also claims that the truck's construction prevented a far worse incident. Posting again on X the billionaire said: "The evil knuckleheads picked the wrong vehicle for a terrorist attack. Cybertruck actually contained the explosion and directed the blast upwards. Not even the glass doors of the lobby were broken."

At the time of writing, authorities are investigating the blast as a possible terrorist act, and exploring possible links to an incident in New Orleans that occurred a few hours before.