What Does Hot Cold Delay Mean On A DeWalt Battery Charger?

Like many of the other major tool brands currently on the market, DeWalt has wholeheartedly embraced battery-powered tool technology. The brand has a robust catalogue of cordless options, in addition to an assortment of batteries with different capacities, use times, and power levels to work with. Naturally, their chargers have evolved along with their battery offerings. In fact, using the lights alone, you can tell a lot about the condition of the charger itself and the batteries attached, as well as if they're actively charging and what might prevent them from doing so.

For example, there's an alert on DeWalt battery chargers that represents the hot cold delay. This is characterized by a prolonged red light accompanied by a short one after, telling you that the battery isn't at the proper temperature to immediately begin charging. It's too hot to do so and must cool down to resume such activities safely, hence why it's known as the hot cold delay. Some chargers take this further by also implementing a delay for batteries that are too cold. Regardless of which end of the spectrum the battery in question was on, once it reaches a safe temperature, charging will start automatically.

This feature is quite handy, but it's only a fragment of battery maintenance. Even with it, extreme temperatures can do a number on your DeWalt batteries.

