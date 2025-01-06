What Does Hot Cold Delay Mean On A DeWalt Battery Charger?
Like many of the other major tool brands currently on the market, DeWalt has wholeheartedly embraced battery-powered tool technology. The brand has a robust catalogue of cordless options, in addition to an assortment of batteries with different capacities, use times, and power levels to work with. Naturally, their chargers have evolved along with their battery offerings. In fact, using the lights alone, you can tell a lot about the condition of the charger itself and the batteries attached, as well as if they're actively charging and what might prevent them from doing so.
For example, there's an alert on DeWalt battery chargers that represents the hot cold delay. This is characterized by a prolonged red light accompanied by a short one after, telling you that the battery isn't at the proper temperature to immediately begin charging. It's too hot to do so and must cool down to resume such activities safely, hence why it's known as the hot cold delay. Some chargers take this further by also implementing a delay for batteries that are too cold. Regardless of which end of the spectrum the battery in question was on, once it reaches a safe temperature, charging will start automatically.
This feature is quite handy, but it's only a fragment of battery maintenance. Even with it, extreme temperatures can do a number on your DeWalt batteries.
How extreme temperatures can impact battery longevity
DeWalt's hot cold delay indicator is very important for the sake of its batteries, as temperature is everything when it comes to getting the most out of them. Though DeWalt's batteries are rather durable, one of the biggest dangers to lithium-ion batteries are extreme temperatures. When it comes to high temperatures, the chief concern is how hot the battery's internals are. When they overheat from excessive or hard use, performance will decrease and an effect called thermal runway — the uncontrolled increase of heat within the battery — can take shape. This can lead to combustion or explosion of the battery in time.
As for low temperatures, lithium-ion batteries don't have it so great either. In these settings, batteries are prone to reduced efficiency due to reduced conductivity of electrolytes. Within, electrolytes facilitate the transfer of energy throughout the battery. When exposed to extreme cold, their ability to do so is greatly diminished, thus harming the battery's function. Also prone to occur is lithium plating, which sees batteries unable to charge properly due to a buildup of lithium ions. The capacity of the battery is reduced significantly, shortening its useful life. Evidently, as great as they are, lithium-ion batteries aren't without some big problems and disadvantages.
Thankfully, with just a bit of effort, you can avoid having your DeWalt batteries suffer due to temperature extremes. There are some simple things you can do to prevent them from degrading from them.
Temperature mindfulness is key for extending the life of DeWalt batteries
Seeing as extreme temperatures can have adverse effects on lithium-ion batteries, the hot cold delay on a DeWalt battery isn't the only way one should be mindful of your unit's temperature. There are other ways to go about being conscious of the conditions your battery is exposed to. Continuing with charging best practices, it's recommended that DeWalt batteries aren't charged in conditions below 40 degrees or above 105 degrees Fahrenheit, with the prime conditions being between 65 and 75 degrees Fahrenheit. It's also best to store them in cool, dry areas in the event they're put away for extended periods.
As for cooling a battery down after excessive use, it couldn't be easier. All you have to do is let it cool off on its own, somewhere it won't be exposed to added heat. It should go without saying, but exposing DeWalt or lithium-ion batteries to copious amounts of water is a bad, damaging idea, even if the intent is to cool it down. It should be noted as well that in some cases, your battery might get a bit warm to the touch while charging. This isn't anything to be worried about in most instances, as it's normal for DeWalt batteries to heat up somewhat when charging.
There are loads of new, revolutionary battery technologies on the rise today, with lithium-ion units proving a standout among them. Still, they're not perfect, with weaknesses galore to keep an eye out for. Speaking to DeWalt's batteries, it's crucial to take care of them properly and not expose them to damaging temperatures. The hot cold charging delay is helpful, but it only does so much. The rest is in your hands.