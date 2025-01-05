How Many MPG Does The Honda Trail125 Get & Do You Need A Motorcycle License For It?

Honda has become a well-known name in vehicle manufacturing, especially in the realm of four-wheeled automobiles. However, the brand's presence in the motorcycle and minibike world certainly isn't to be denied. Honda has made a plethora of impressively fast bikes throughout the years, with its models designed for off-roading proving quite quick and popular in their own right since their launch back in 1961. One of the company's most recent offerings in this line is the 2024 Honda Trail125, which boasts some decent specifications for its class.

Advertisement

Equipped with a 124.9cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder, four-stroke engine and a four-speed semi-automatic transmission, the current Trail125 can achieve a top speed between a respectable 55 and 60 mph. As far as gas mileage, the Trail125 does a pretty decent job getting the most out of its 1.4-gallon gas tank. It's advertised as getting around 220 miles per fill-up, so knowing how big the tank is, we can divide 220 by 1.4 to get an advertised mpg of just over 157 miles per gallon. That's not too bad, especially since the Trail125 isn't one of the more affordable mini motorcycles you can ride in 2024.

If you're new to the mini motorcycle scene and are interested in the Trail125, you might be wondering if you need a motorcycle license to ride one. Here's what you should know about the laws surrounding riding such a bike.

Advertisement