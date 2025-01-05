How Many MPG Does The Honda Trail125 Get & Do You Need A Motorcycle License For It?
Honda has become a well-known name in vehicle manufacturing, especially in the realm of four-wheeled automobiles. However, the brand's presence in the motorcycle and minibike world certainly isn't to be denied. Honda has made a plethora of impressively fast bikes throughout the years, with its models designed for off-roading proving quite quick and popular in their own right since their launch back in 1961. One of the company's most recent offerings in this line is the 2024 Honda Trail125, which boasts some decent specifications for its class.
Equipped with a 124.9cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder, four-stroke engine and a four-speed semi-automatic transmission, the current Trail125 can achieve a top speed between a respectable 55 and 60 mph. As far as gas mileage, the Trail125 does a pretty decent job getting the most out of its 1.4-gallon gas tank. It's advertised as getting around 220 miles per fill-up, so knowing how big the tank is, we can divide 220 by 1.4 to get an advertised mpg of just over 157 miles per gallon. That's not too bad, especially since the Trail125 isn't one of the more affordable mini motorcycles you can ride in 2024.
If you're new to the mini motorcycle scene and are interested in the Trail125, you might be wondering if you need a motorcycle license to ride one. Here's what you should know about the laws surrounding riding such a bike.
More often than not, a valid license is needed to ride the Trail125
As one can plainly see, the Honda Trail125 isn't to be taken lightly. It's quick, has some strong hardware behind it, and does a fair job in the gas mileage department. All of this, coupled with the fact that these machines start at an MSRP of $4,099, means you want to have your affairs in order before you run off and purchase one. The first thing you should be certain of before taking the leap is whether a motorcycle license is required to legally ride the Trail125 around. This is a street legal motorcycle we're talking about, so doing your due diligence is tremendously important to avoid problems down the line.
The matter of required licensing to drive a Trail125 doesn't have a one-size-fits-all answer. In most cases, you do need a motorcycle license to ride one around, but this isn't a universal truth. Different states have different rules and regulations on this topic, so it's key to check in with your state's Department of Motor Vehicles to ensure you're in the right. At any rate, getting your motorcycle license before taking one out on the open road is a good idea, if for no other reason than to learn about the type of machine you're riding and all that comes with it. For more reasons than one, a motorcycle safety course isn't a bad idea either.
As far as the Trail125 as a bike for new riders, how does it fare? Here's what those who've taken it for a spin and know their bikes think of newcomers giving it a shot.
Is the Trail125 good for new riders?
Considering its price tag, speed, and mpg, is the Honda Trail125 a good bike for beginner riders? As it turns out, several of those taking their first steps into bike riding turned to those more experienced online, seeking their guidance. Overall, the responses were mixed.
On one hand, many felt the Trail125 could serve a new rider well. "The bike certainly has its performance limitations, and it's a good beginner bike as long as you understand and respect that," wrote Redditor u/noircat in response to someone asking for advice on whether to get the bike. Others touted the utility and longevity of the Trail125, painting it as a fine bike for running errands and saving money on gas. u/paramedic430 echoed such sentiments, adding that it's not a difficult bike to ride by any stretch. In another thread, u/lazrus4real noted of the 2023 model, "Great first bike. Only downside is they're small, and it's a 2,500 dollar bike that sells for 4,800."
On the other hand, there are folks out there who advise against the Trail125. Not necessarily because it's a bad bike, but because they feel there are better options. "Imho the KLX230, XT250, or TW200 are a waaaay better value for dollar new, and there are lots of used options that will blow it away," suggested one Reddit user. Staying within the realm of Honda offerings, some feel the Super Cub or Nighthawk would be a better buy. At the end of the day, though, choosing the right starter bike comes down to one's budget, wants, and needs more than anything.
Is it for everyone? Not necessarily, but there's no denying the commendable speed, mpg, and performance of a Honda Trail125.