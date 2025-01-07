Why Do Fire Trucks And Ambulances Have Chains Hanging Underneath?

When it snows and the roads get icy, everyday people have to put tire chains on their cars. If they're unlucky, they end up noticing when it's too late and have to go through the hassle of pulling off to the side of the road to put them on when it's almost too cold to function. Those chains give a car better traction so the tires don't spin in place and the car stops when intended. It's a serious driving hazard to drive in icy conditions without tire chains.

Advertisement

But it's not just civilian vehicles that need tire chains. If you live where it reaches freezing temperatures, you've likely noticed some chains hanging from a fire truck or ambulance's undercarriage. Just as when a fire truck honks three times, everything has a reason, and those dangling chains serve the same purpose as conventional tire chains. Unlike conventional tire chains, however, firefighters and paramedics don't have to exit their vehicles to wrap them around their tires. It's an automatic system that's engaged with the simple press of a button on the dashboard, as easy as flipping on the sirens.

That can literally mean the difference between life and death for somebody in an emergency. The automatic chain system ensures the vehicle arrives on the scene safely, not suffering an accident itself. And it lets firefighters and paramedics activate the system while they're driving, saving crucial time when responding to a call.

Advertisement