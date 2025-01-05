How Much Fuel Stabilizer Does Your Motorcycle Need For Winter?

Owning and riding a motorcycle can be quite a thrilling hobby, however, it's not all fun and games. This proves especially true in the winter months, as colder weather calls for the implementation of proper motorcycle storage tips and preparation for said hibernation, known as winterizing. One of the most crucial steps one should take is adding fuel stabilizer to your motorcycle's fuel tank. This additive prevents fuel from breaking down and gelling in the fuel lines, allowing gas to flow freely and for your bike to start up on a dime once you get it out for the riding season. It's key to know exactly how much to use, which varies from brand to brand.

For example, if you're looking into the STA-BIL brand stabilizer, a 4-ounce bottle is good for 10 gallons of fuel, 8 ounces for 20 gallons, and 32 ounces for 40 gallons. Amsoil stabilizer is at the same measurement, recommending 1 ounce per 2.5 gallons of fuel. Meanwhile, the recommended ratio for Yamaha fuel stabilizer is 1 ounce per 3 gallons of fresh fuel for extended storage. This ratio changes to 1 ounce per 1 gallon if storage is only for a couple of months. As for Liqui Moly, around .85 ounces is good for just over 1.3 gallons. Once you know how much stabilizer to add, pour it in, start the engine up for a bit to distribute it throughout the bike, and you're good to go.

Evidently, adding fuel stabilizer in your motorcycle for the winter isn't as simple as just pouring some into your tank without a thought. If you're not mindful of the correct amount to add, you run the risk of it not doing its job.

