How To Find And Open A Hidden App On iPhone

We see a new release of iOS every year, and with it comes a bunch of updates that tackle privacy and security issues. The launch of iOS 18 brought about a hoard of other features to the iPhone. The Control Center can be customized, you can enable dark or tinted icons, and get this — apps can finally be placed anywhere on the home screen.

Advertisement

Another useful addition is the ability to lock and hide apps on your iPhone. Android users have had this privilege in some form or another for years, and it's nice to see it available on iOS. Locked apps require authentication from the owner to be opened, and hidden apps take this one step further by staying away from prying eyes. This feature is useful if you have kids and want to tuck away banking apps, or anything else that could be holding sensitive data.

Locking or hiding an app on an iPhone is easy — you simply long-press on an app's icon, and select the "Require Face ID" option. The app then disappears from your home screen and cannot be brought up in Spotlight search results, too. Read on if you're wondering where these apps vanish to, and how you can access them.

Advertisement