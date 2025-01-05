What Years Did Chevy Make The Split Bumper Camaro? (And How Much One's Worth Today)
While the Camaro may be gone from Chevy's lineup, it is still in our hearts. After all, the Camaro lasted for six generations, with all sorts of iconic design cues and memorable shapes throughout the years. And while the first generation may be one of the most sought-after versions of the Camaro, the second generation had a unique version called the split bumper that's pretty desirable too. The split-bumper Camaro was produced from 1970 to 1973, but not all Camaros built during that time were made with the split bumper — it was an option.
Some of the early second-gen Camaros had a single-piece bumper that stretched across the center grille as shown in the image above. It disrupted the clean body lines and gave the front end of the Camaro a less-appealing look. Alternatively, the available split bumper used two corner sections of the front bumper (sometimes called bumperettes) on either side of the grille, which was more visually appealing.
Some buyers and sellers may place a premium on split-bumper models, but replacing the single bumper is relatively easy. And as with all classic cars, values are determined by a number of factors. Overall condition, the status of the title (clean or salvage), mileage, and whether a vehicle is mostly original parts all come into play — especially with an American muscle car like the Camaro.
How much have split-bumper Camaros sold for?
Chevrolet built a lot of Camaros, and while there are some rare Camaro models, in general, the split-bumper Camaros aren't as precious as some ultra-rare classic Chevy cars. That means some owners go for the full modification experience, modernizing their classic Camaros and spending lots of money along the way, while others keep things pretty cheap.
A 1970 Camaro Z28, for instance, just sold on the auction website Bring a Trailer for $112,000. This particular Camaro had a massive 7.0-liter LS7 V8 stuffed under the hood, paired with a long list of modifications and just 307 miles on the new odometer. More reasonable examples in the last 12 months, however, have sold for prices ranging between $15,000 and $70,000.
Classic.com, which collects listing prices from sites such as Bring a Trailer, Mecum, and Hemmings, has similar prices on display with some split-bumper models. Some more beat-up examples of split-bumper Camaros are currently listed on Classic for as low as $4,750, while excellent-condition, near-all-original versions are listed at $80,000. A few models with high levels of customization are currently listed at over $200,000 – though it's hard to say if they'll fetch their asking price.