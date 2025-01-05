What Years Did Chevy Make The Split Bumper Camaro? (And How Much One's Worth Today)

While the Camaro may be gone from Chevy's lineup, it is still in our hearts. After all, the Camaro lasted for six generations, with all sorts of iconic design cues and memorable shapes throughout the years. And while the first generation may be one of the most sought-after versions of the Camaro, the second generation had a unique version called the split bumper that's pretty desirable too. The split-bumper Camaro was produced from 1970 to 1973, but not all Camaros built during that time were made with the split bumper — it was an option.

Advertisement

Some of the early second-gen Camaros had a single-piece bumper that stretched across the center grille as shown in the image above. It disrupted the clean body lines and gave the front end of the Camaro a less-appealing look. Alternatively, the available split bumper used two corner sections of the front bumper (sometimes called bumperettes) on either side of the grille, which was more visually appealing.

Some buyers and sellers may place a premium on split-bumper models, but replacing the single bumper is relatively easy. And as with all classic cars, values are determined by a number of factors. Overall condition, the status of the title (clean or salvage), mileage, and whether a vehicle is mostly original parts all come into play — especially with an American muscle car like the Camaro.

Advertisement