What Happened To The Beulr App From Shark Tank Season 13?

How we attend meetings and classes has changed drastically in recent years with the use of platforms such as Zoom, which has a wide array of powerful features. But what hasn't changed is the meaninglessness of some of the meetings, with it feeling like our time could be better spent doing anything other than staring at a screen for an hour without uttering a word. One "Shark Tank" entrepreneur aimed to alleviate this problem with Beulr, a program that utilizes looped recordings of yourself to stand in during video meetings.

Appearing on the fifth episode of "Shark Tank" Season 13, Beulr founder Peter Solimine entered the tank seeking a $150,000 investment for 20% of the business. He made a memorable entrance, coming out of a bed on the set to present how Beulr allows him to sleep in. Solimine charmed the sharks with his laid-back and fun-loving personality while also demonstrating some solid knowledge, but he left without a deal due to ethical concerns with the concept and issues regarding the business model.

Beulr came to be while Solimine was a student at Tulane University. Like countless colleges across the world, Solimine's school was forced to convert its classes to online learning in March 2020. With Solimine's first class being a lecture-heavy 7 AM course, he developed a program that would open Zoom and have a bot attend for him. The program, which was named after the titular teenage slacker from 1986's "Ferris Bueller's Day Off," gained traction as Solimine dropped out of college soon after and accumulated a rapidly growing number of users despite little marketing.

