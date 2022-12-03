Zoom Features That You're Missing Out On

You've probably used the phrase "Can you hear me?" over the past few years more than you ever did before 2020. While we're back to working at the office, the Zoom calls have managed to stick around. A June 2022 Gallup survey reveals three in 10 people are working exclusively remotely, while five in 10 are working a hybrid of remote and on-site. The result? Zoom's making money, and you're facing Zoom fatigue.

Even with its cons, Zoom is one of the most common tools we use for work today. However, it's surprising how many people don't make the best use of Zoom's features. Being able to use all Zoom features empowers you to use the tool to its full potential and improves your overall video conferencing experience.

For example, did you know you can integrate Zoom with Slack, configure shortcuts, and participate in team-building activities using breakout rooms? If those Zoom features sound interesting, we've got an excellent collection of Zoom features for you in this guide.