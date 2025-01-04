Can You Upgrade The CPU On A Laptop? Here's What You Need To Know

Laptops are popular for a variety of reasons, including their convenience and portability. However, that convenience comes at a price. If you want to upgrade an individual component of your laptop, such as the CPU, you'll typically face an uphill battle due to how modern laptops are designed. Consumers like small and portable laptops, giving manufacturers some strict size constraints to keep their buyers happy.

To keep form factors compact, manufacturers rely on proprietary or non-standard internal components and solder them to the motherboard. Major computer brands used to design their laptops with customization in mind, but that has changed in recent years. Now none of the major laptop manufacturers, including Dell, Alienware, HP, Acer, Asus, allow it. As a result, it's rare to find a laptop that will allow you to upgrade its CPU. Instead, you typically have to upgrade to a more high-powered laptop, replacing your old one completely.

Luckily, if being able to upgrade components is a key factor in your choice of laptop, a few brands out there still allow users to do so. However, upgrading your laptop's CPU isn't the only way to improve performance; users have plenty of other options to explore. In fact, a CPU could be one PC upgrade that's really a waste of money.

