Is It Illegal To Drive Barefoot In The US?

If, for any reason, you need to drive barefoot, in almost all cases, you can rest assured that the law is on your side. Driving barefoot isn't illegal at the state or federal level. We know this thanks to Jason Heimbaugh, who wrote to the Department of Motor Vehicles in all 50 states to put the issue to rest once and for all. That means you won't have to worry about getting points on your driver's license if you're caught barefoot during a traffic stop. Still, just because something isn't illegal doesn't mean you should do it. Just like we take precautions to keep us safe while driving at night, it's a good idea to do the same when it comes to whether to wear footwear or go barefoot when driving.

Some states, like Ohio, don't outright prohibit driving barefoot, but they make it a point to clarify that doing so is unsafe. That's why you might want to think twice about driving barefoot — it could compromise your safety. For example, it's harder to apply pressure to a car's pedals when you're barefoot, and your response time may be slowed if you're not wearing shoes. You won't have the same traction when you go shoeless either, and your feet will be prone to sliding off the pedals if they're damp or sweaty. All of these factors could increase your chances of getting into an accident. Not to mention, many find driving without shoes to be uncomfortable. While driving barefoot is legal across the US, in states like Arizona, Arkansas, and California, if law enforcement determines your shoeless driving contributed to an accident, you could be held criminally or civilly liable.

