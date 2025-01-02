Which John Deere's Gators Have The Highest Towing And Payload Capacity?

While it wasn't the very first UTV (as they're known today), the John Deere Gator, which first launched in 1992, has been a mainstay in the industry since, recently ranking fourth in the top ten selling UTV brands in 2023, per UTVDriver.com. The John Deere Gator is even one of the UTV brands the US military utilizes, albeit with some special modifications meant to support soldiers. In case you're unfamiliar with this type of vehicle, here's what UTV stands for and how it's different from an ATV.

The original Gator TH from over thirty years ago is a great example of a no-frills, straightforward machine designed to help those accomplish tasks in a variety of industries. However, today's Gator lineup incorporates all the latest cutting-edge technology available to provide enhanced performance, features, and versatility across four categories. With models available from the Work Series, the Electric Work Vehicle, Mid-Size Crossovers, and Full-Size Crossover lines, where can you find the most potent pulling power and robust carrying capability?

When examining payload vs. towing capacity, you should know the difference and which one is more important. In terms of towing ability, the Full-Size lineup of Gator, like the XUV 845E, offers the most brawn, able to handle up to 4,000 pounds. However, regarding payload, options like the TH 6x4 Diesel from the Work Series offer the greatest figures with up to 1,600 pounds of total payload capacity.

