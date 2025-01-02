Which John Deere's Gators Have The Highest Towing And Payload Capacity?
While it wasn't the very first UTV (as they're known today), the John Deere Gator, which first launched in 1992, has been a mainstay in the industry since, recently ranking fourth in the top ten selling UTV brands in 2023, per UTVDriver.com. The John Deere Gator is even one of the UTV brands the US military utilizes, albeit with some special modifications meant to support soldiers. In case you're unfamiliar with this type of vehicle, here's what UTV stands for and how it's different from an ATV.
The original Gator TH from over thirty years ago is a great example of a no-frills, straightforward machine designed to help those accomplish tasks in a variety of industries. However, today's Gator lineup incorporates all the latest cutting-edge technology available to provide enhanced performance, features, and versatility across four categories. With models available from the Work Series, the Electric Work Vehicle, Mid-Size Crossovers, and Full-Size Crossover lines, where can you find the most potent pulling power and robust carrying capability?
When examining payload vs. towing capacity, you should know the difference and which one is more important. In terms of towing ability, the Full-Size lineup of Gator, like the XUV 845E, offers the most brawn, able to handle up to 4,000 pounds. However, regarding payload, options like the TH 6x4 Diesel from the Work Series offer the greatest figures with up to 1,600 pounds of total payload capacity.
The Full-Size Crossover versus The Work Series
While each Gator variation is powerful, they're designed for different tasks, offering strengths in distinct categories of performance. With the Gator XUV 845E, for example, you get 2,600 more pounds of towing capacity than the Gator TH 6x4 Diesel offers. In addition, the XUV models come equipped with several enhanced amenities like seating for three, available heating and air conditioning, power steering, and even the JDLink Modem, which allows farmers to tap into useful crop management tools.
While towing capacity is impressive for Gators like the XUV 845E, it offers far less in terms of payload limit and will cost you a minimum of $2,050 more than the TH 6x4 Diesel, making the XUV models pricier. In fact, the top XUV model, the 875R Signature Edition starts at $42,299, which is only a bit less than the $47,616 the average person paid for their car in June 2024, per Edmunds.com.
The TH 6x4 Diesel features a total of six wheels and can handle an extra 200 pounds in the cargo box and nearly 100 more pounds of total payload over the XUV 845E. This particular Gator model is designed as a basic workhorse, without a roof or the bells and whistles that are available on the Gator XUVs. In addition, there is only seating for two, but the TH 6x4 Diesel is more economically priced, starting at $16,299.