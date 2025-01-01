Why The Alfa Romeo 2600 Was Loved By Critics But Ignored By Buyers
If you read any reviews of the Alfa Romeo 2600, you'd think the car was near perfect — even we said it's one of our favorite Alfa Romeos of all time. When the model revved onto the scene from 1962 to 1968, car magazines raved about its handsome and luxurious design, high-quality engineering, and enjoyable performance. This makes it all the more strange that it was only on the market for six years and saw underwhelming sales — but there were a few consistently documented reasons that the Alfa Romeo 2600 didn't see the same success as other Alfa Romeo cars.
The Alfa Romeo 2600, successor to the 2000, was the last Alfa Romeo to have an inline six-cylinder engine with twin overhead camshafts — something the car brand had been known for since the 1920s. At the time of its short-lived production, the Alfa Romeo 2600 was available as a sedan (Berlina), coupe (Sprint), and a two-seated convertible (Spider), along with some limited-edition models later on. The sleek, bold '50s-styled car was brought to life by automotive designer Giorgetto Giugiaro, known for his elevated, unique sports cars. But despite its eye-catching appearance and plethora of amenities, Alfa Romeo only produced around 11,000 total 2600s when things didn't go quite as planned.
Why didn't the Alfa Romeo 2600 find success?
Critics seemed to adore the Alfa Romeo 2600's impressive engine and high-class features, but buyers during the '60s didn't have the same love for it. The first reason for this was its price. The Sprint, the most popular Alfa Romeo 2600, was much pricier than similar sports cars of the time, coming in at a $6,741 (a Corvette in the 1960s was $3,872, and a more expensive Porsche 911 was still just $5,500).
The second strike against the Alfa Romeo 2600 was its styling, especially when compared to other Alfa Romeo models around that time. It often felt a bit outdated and tired, with some feeling as though it wasn't changed enough from the 2000 that came before it. And while the 2600 sported an impressive new engine that critics loved, it was placed over the front wheels, reducing the car's handling capabilities. Car enthusiasts often compared the 2600 to the Giulietta Spider, which was smaller and performed better, especially when it was upgraded later in the '60s.
In the end, the Berlina was the least successful 2600 model while the Sprint was its best chance, able to fit four people and provide a comfortable ride in a pretty sharp vehicle. But its outdated looks, engine placement, and price kept the Alfa Romeo 2600 from succeeding.