Why The Alfa Romeo 2600 Was Loved By Critics But Ignored By Buyers

If you read any reviews of the Alfa Romeo 2600, you'd think the car was near perfect — even we said it's one of our favorite Alfa Romeos of all time. When the model revved onto the scene from 1962 to 1968, car magazines raved about its handsome and luxurious design, high-quality engineering, and enjoyable performance. This makes it all the more strange that it was only on the market for six years and saw underwhelming sales — but there were a few consistently documented reasons that the Alfa Romeo 2600 didn't see the same success as other Alfa Romeo cars.

The Alfa Romeo 2600, successor to the 2000, was the last Alfa Romeo to have an inline six-cylinder engine with twin overhead camshafts — something the car brand had been known for since the 1920s. At the time of its short-lived production, the Alfa Romeo 2600 was available as a sedan (Berlina), coupe (Sprint), and a two-seated convertible (Spider), along with some limited-edition models later on. The sleek, bold '50s-styled car was brought to life by automotive designer Giorgetto Giugiaro, known for his elevated, unique sports cars. But despite its eye-catching appearance and plethora of amenities, Alfa Romeo only produced around 11,000 total 2600s when things didn't go quite as planned.