How To Create A Vision Board Using Free Tools Like Canva (And Why You Might Want To)

One of the biggest mistakes you can make when creating a vision board is randomly pictures that mean nothing to you. Your vision board must be thoughtfully planned out, and everything you add onto it should represent the life you're working toward.

Before you begin gathering material for your vision board, take a moment to think about everything you'd like to achieve in the upcoming year. You can divide your life into different areas, like your personal goals, professional and career goals, educational goals, etc. Then, think of what you'd like to achieve within these sectors of your life. Make sure to stay realistic, however.

Instead of aiming for something overly ambitious, like writing eight books and becoming a New York Times bestseller all within a year, focus on more achievable milestones. For example, you can set a goal to write a certain number of chapters per month, or plan to launch a book by the end of the year. Breaking down your wildest dreams into smaller, more manageable goals makes them more attainable and helps prevent you from giving up halfway through the year due to a lack of visible progress.

Once you've jotted down your goals, think about the path you'll need to take to achieve them. Then, find images that represent each step of that journey. You can browse through Pinterest or free stock libraries like Unsplash to find images and quotes. If you're looking for a more specific image, you can even try an AI image generator. Once you've found images, save them to your device. Make sure the images you pick not only reflect your end goal but also the process it'd take you to get there!