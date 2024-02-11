How To Search On Pinterest Without Logging In
It may not be as well known in the broader reaches of the internet as social media sites like Facebook or Twitter, but Pinterest is still around and being used today. Primarily it serves as a means for users to share and discover things that inspire or interest them, with an emphasis on image-based posts.
There are a great deal of posts made by a whole lot of users, and finding what you're looking for in particular can be a challenge — especially if you aren't used to the service. However it is doable, and you don't even have to have an account to navigate through the site or search for something specific. Being logged in does give you the option to save and organize the boards and pins you like, but it's not necessary if you're just trying to find one or two things.
Thankfully, digging through Pinterest's rather dense assortment of content is pretty simple if you know where to start.
Use a general internet search
Arguably the fastest way to search through Pinterest doesn't even require visiting the website first. Instead you can skirt around it by performing a regular search via Google, DuckDuckGo, etc.
- Using your web browser of choice, visit your preferred internet search site.
- Type in the subject you want to search for on Pinterest, but don't start your search just yet.
- Next to your search terms, type in "site:pinterest.com" to tell the search engine to specifically check pinterest.com for your query.
- Press Enter on your keyboard (or Return on a Mac) or click the Search button to begin your search.
- Look over the search results and click on the one you want to check out to visit that specific page on Pinterest.
While viewing the search result on Pinterest you may be prompted to sign in. You can just ignore this pop-up and close it if it does appear, then keep browsing without issue. Though the prompt may continue to pop up from time to time.
Or search Pinterest itself
If you'd rather avoid using an internet search, you can still search Pinterest directly without having to log in.
- Open your web browser of choice and navigate to pinterest.com, then click on the Explore tab along the top of the window.
- Alternatively, you can go directly to Pinterest's Explore page by visiting https://www.pinterest.com/ideas/.
- You can scroll down the page to view recommendations based on a number of pre-selected topics.
- If you'd prefer to search for something specific, scroll up to the top of the page and type your query into the Search bar, then press Enter (or Return on a Mac) on your keyboard to run an on-site search.
- Whenever you want to search for more topics, just type your new terms into the Search bar at the top of the page and keep digging.
You can also return to the Explore page whenever you want (and avoid visiting the homepage) by clicking on the Explore drop-down menu next to the Search bar and selecting Explore again.