Pinterest rolls out new Watch tab amid PayPal acquisition rumors

Pin-based social media platform Pinterest has introduced multiple new features, including a new Watch feed offering quick access to swipeable video content. The feed pulls content from Idea Pins, offering a full-screen experience so that users can rapidly view and engage with content they’re likely to enjoy based on how they use the service.

The new Pinterest Watch feed is essentially the company’s own Stories feature; it’s similar to the experience you get on platforms like Snapchat, TikTok, and YouTube. The full-screen experience links a small menu of options for viewing and leaving comments, ‘liking’ the pin, sharing, and more.

Assuming you live in a market where Idea Pins is available, you’ll see the new Watch feed option in the Pinterest mobile app on iOS and Android. The newly introduced feature comes amid multiple reports claiming that PayPal may acquire the social media platform, though such a deal hasn’t been announced at this time.

According to Reuters, PayPal has allegedly made a $45 billion offer to acquire Pinterest. That’s based on claims from “people familiar with the matter,” though, of course, neither company has commented on the rumor. The massive figure would set a new milestone when it comes to social media platform acquisitions, though whether such a deal will pan out is yet to be seen.

The report suggests PayPal’s interest in Pinterest may lie with the e-commerce aspect of the platform, which has rolled out a number of online shopping experiences in recent years. The sources behind the report went on to claim that PayPal is hoping it will get a deal in place by the time it reveals its next quarterly financial report, which would be on November 8.