How Much MPG Does A Hellcat Get? Here's What Drivers Are Saying
Dodge brought back two of its most iconic muscle cars after a lengthy hiatus of several decades. First to return was the Charger in 2006, followed a couple years later by the Challenger. Hellcat is a moniker featured on some Charger and Challenger models that offer outrageous power under the hood. Following the news that Dodge is discontinuing the Charger and Challenger, there was one final hurrah in 2023, with the Last Call line of Hellcat's offering a supercharged 6.2-liter HEMI V8 one more time before its exit. For muscle car enthusiasts, there are a few notable facts every Dodge fan should know about the legendary Hellcat engine.
However, while horsepower and torque figures are thrown about constantly when discussing the Hellcat, one aspect is rarely covered: gas milage. As it turns out, JD Power learned the 2021 Charger Hellcat Redeye can deplete a full tank of fuel in just 11 minutes at full throttle. Although, Stellantis (parent company of Dodge) stipulated that their 2015 Charger SRT Hellcat was able to manage 22 highway miles per gallon.
But what about everyday owners of Hellcats? What kind of fuel economy are they getting? Well, drivers are getting mileage numbers that aren't quite as dire or as good as the above ratings with reports between 10 and 17 miles to the gallon. The truth is, there are several factors that influence how much gas is guzzled, which makes pinpointing a definitive measure particularly challenging.
What elements help determine fuel economy
The most obvious influence on vehicle fuel is the size of the engine and how many cylinders it includes. A smaller four-cylinder engine will not only use less gasoline, but it will also be much lighter than a larger V8. With less weight, the four-cylinder doesn't require as much output to get the car moving, helping to conserve more fuel.
Another significant impact on fuel economy, is the way in which you drive. One owner explained, "The estimated range [of a Hellcat] is based on how the car was being driven. If you hammer on the car ... the range will be low." Essentially, if you choose to drive more aggressively, pressing hard on the accelerator, rapidly gunning and braking quickly in traffic and exceeding the speed limit, you can expect a reduction in fuel milage by up to 40% in the city, according to FuelEconomy.gov.
While not initially very impressive in terms of fuel economy, with the Hellcat, it's all a matter of perspective. One Reddit user stated, "I mean it's better than what I got in my 73 Charger. Plus 500 more HP. Praise the modern era!" If you consider a 2019 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody produces nearly 800 horsepower, and averages around 15 miles per gallon, that's an impressive feat.
Fortunately, you can pick and choose when to use all the brawn under the hood, with several Hellcat drive modes, including Eco.