How Much MPG Does A Hellcat Get? Here's What Drivers Are Saying

Dodge brought back two of its most iconic muscle cars after a lengthy hiatus of several decades. First to return was the Charger in 2006, followed a couple years later by the Challenger. Hellcat is a moniker featured on some Charger and Challenger models that offer outrageous power under the hood. Following the news that Dodge is discontinuing the Charger and Challenger, there was one final hurrah in 2023, with the Last Call line of Hellcat's offering a supercharged 6.2-liter HEMI V8 one more time before its exit. For muscle car enthusiasts, there are a few notable facts every Dodge fan should know about the legendary Hellcat engine.

Advertisement

However, while horsepower and torque figures are thrown about constantly when discussing the Hellcat, one aspect is rarely covered: gas milage. As it turns out, JD Power learned the 2021 Charger Hellcat Redeye can deplete a full tank of fuel in just 11 minutes at full throttle. Although, Stellantis (parent company of Dodge) stipulated that their 2015 Charger SRT Hellcat was able to manage 22 highway miles per gallon.

But what about everyday owners of Hellcats? What kind of fuel economy are they getting? Well, drivers are getting mileage numbers that aren't quite as dire or as good as the above ratings with reports between 10 and 17 miles to the gallon. The truth is, there are several factors that influence how much gas is guzzled, which makes pinpointing a definitive measure particularly challenging.

Advertisement